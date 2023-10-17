G-FORM® APPOINTS JADE LARRABEE AS CSO

News provided by

G-Form LLC

17 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form, the leading brand in sports protective gear, announced that Jade Larrabee will become Chief Sales Officer at the end of October. Larrabee has a successful track record of driving significant growth and leading high-performing teams across a diverse set of sporting goods brands.

Continue Reading
Jade Larrabee, G-Form Chief Sales Officer
Jade Larrabee, G-Form Chief Sales Officer

"I look forward to leading the G-Form global sales team and working closely with our leadership team to build on the shared vision of using both our SmartFlex and RE ZRO technologies to revolutionize sports protection," said Larrabee. "G-Form has made a strong impact within the bike, soccer, baseball, softball, and lacrosse protective gear markets in a relatively short amount of time. Consumers are embracing the brand, and this acceptance is generating incredible demand with our retail partners."

"Jade is exactly the type of leader that we need to position G-Form for continued growth," said Glen "Gava" Giovanucci, CEO and member of G-Form's Board of Directors. "Her strategic acumen, organizational leadership, and ability to foster collaboration have been instrumental in delivering exceptional results, earning her recognition as an industry leader."

Larrabee, a seasoned executive, brings over two decades of experience across the sports equipment, apparel, and footwear industry. She has held key leadership roles at market leading companies such as Fanatics, Under Armour, and Nike. As Vice President of Sales at Fanatics, Jade spearheaded revenue generation for professional sports leagues and multiple brands, achieving significant growth of over $1B during her tenure.

ABOUT G-FORM

G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider, pioneering the advancement of impact protection. Offering premium products that combine protection, comfort, style, and freedom of motion, G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for athletes looking to level up across various categories including bike, moto, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, and military. For more information about G-Form, visit www.g-form.com.

SOURCE G-Form LLC

Also from this source

G-FORM® LAUNCHES SUSTAINABLE MOUNTAIN BIKE PROTECTION WITH NEW TECHNOLOGY, RE ZRO®

G-FORM® LAUNCHES SUSTAINABLE MOUNTAIN BIKE PROTECTION WITH NEW TECHNOLOGY, RE ZRO®

G-Form®, the innovative sports protection brand, announces the launch of its first mountain bike (MTB) protection gear using its newly-acquired,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.