G-FORM® AWARDED $1.2M RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT BY U.S. ARMY COMBAT CAPABILITIES DEVELOPMENT COMMAND TO ADVANCE NEXT LEVEL WARFIGHTER PROTECTION

News provided by

G-Form

06 Jun, 2023, 10:09 ET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form®, the innovative technology protection brand, is proud to announce its first Other Transaction Authority Agreement for Prototype (OTAp) with the U.S. Army Development Command – Soldier Center (DEVCOM SC). DEVCOM SC, the Army's technology leader, ensures the dominance of Army capabilities by creating, integrating, and delivering technology-enabled solutions to our Soldiers. 

The G-Form OTAp is for research and development of a prototype to create cutting edge soldier protection by utilizing its proprietary SmartFlex technology. G-Form will apply its material science expertise to develop improved shock-attenuation products that provide the most advanced knee, elbow, and head protection available to the warfighter. 

"Innovation is essential in how we develop and build advanced protection products and we are excited to redefine the future of impact protection solutions for our warfighters, together with our partners at DEVCOM," stated Glen "Gava" Giovanucci, G-Form's CEO. "This work directly supports our American manufacturing capabilities and helps to ensure that the domestic industrial base remains fully capable of supporting the needs of the Armed Services." 

"I am committed to helping local companies compete and do business with the U.S. Department of Defense. The men and women of G-Form produce and develop a range of advanced protection products for our troops in the field and contribute to national defense. I am proud to see them recognized with this OTAp. It will keep more Rhode Islanders employed making cutting-edge protection gear for our troops," said Senator Reed, the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

ABOUT G-FORM
G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider. A pioneer in the advancement of impact protection for athletes and front-liners, the company's cutting-edge products combine premium impact protection with comfort, style, and freedom of motion. G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for individuals looking to level up across various categories including baseball, bike, moto, soccer, lacrosse, and military. For more information about G-Form, visit www.g-form.com.

SOURCE G-Form

