G-FORM® LAUNCHES GAME-CHANGING ELITE X SOCCER SHIN GUARD, GLOBALLY

G-Form

June 15, 2023

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form®, the innovative sports protection brand, announces the global launch of its most premium soccer shin guard to date; the all-new Elite X. Taking the brand to the next level in soccer protection, the Elite X was designed with the premier athlete in mind. The sleek, blacked-out, sleeved guard boasts dramatic gold accents, pulling from luxury lifestyle trends seen in the market today. Using a premium fabric sleeve, the Elite X features stabilizing compression that was anatomically constructed to contour to the player's calf for an enhanced fit, ideal for serious athletes looking to level up their game. It's rear mesh panel provides extraordinary ventilation for added comfort, and the angled bottom opening allows for easy on/off.

Additionally, the geometry of the protective, matte black pad was re-engineered for multi-directional flexibility. "The Elite X is designed for the elite player. The X-inspired pad design provides exceptional flexibility, and the sleeve provides an optimal blend of comfort, ventilation, and compression," shares G-Form's Vice President of Global Product, Paul Fisher, "This product will revolutionize soccer shin protection." Unlike traditional hardshell shin guards, the Elite X utilizes G-Form's proprietary SmartFlex technology, which is lightweight, flexible, and body-mapping, yet extremely protective, meeting both NOCSAE and CE certifications.

Launching with a global marketing campaign in collaboration with soccer media hub, Unisport, the Elite X launch embodies everything "Next Level" from the product to the brand experience. The Elite X soccer shin guard is now available on g-form.com and in select specialty soccer and sporting goods stores, globally. Available in adult sizes only at MSRP for $54.00 or €64.99.

ABOUT G-FORM

G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider. A pioneer in the advancement of impact protection for athletes, the company's cutting-edge products combine premium impact protection with comfort, style, and freedom of motion. G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for athletes looking to level up across various categories including baseball, bike, moto, soccer, lacrosse, and military. For more information about G-Form, visit www.g-form.com. Go Next Level.

