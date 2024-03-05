G-FORM® LAUNCHES SUSTAINABLE MOUNTAIN BIKE LINE FOR GRAVITY RIDERS

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form®, the innovative sports protection brand, reveals all-new mountain bike (MTB) protection line for Spring 2024, powered by its ISPO award-winning, eco-friendly technology proposition, RE ZRO®. RE ZRO is the world's first fully biodegradable* and 100% recyclable impact protection, while bringing G-Form products to a higher safety certification targeted for gravity-style MTB including downhill, enduro and slopestyle. In addition to the previously launched Terra Knee + Elbow Guards, the line includes the all-new Mesa Knee + Elbow Guards and MX Spike Chest + Back Shirt.

"G-Form is known for being a leader in lightweight, flexible, and body-mapping protection," shared Paul Fisher, G-Form's Vice President of Global Product, "and now with RE ZRO, we are able to broaden our protection offerings even further, satisfying the more extreme rider who still expects distraction-free comfort from their gear."

The popular Terra guards meet CE 1621-1 Level 1 certification, offering a durable, yet lightweight protection option. Complimenting the Terra, Mesa and MX Spike are designed specifically for gravity MTB riders looking for durable protection, while delivering on comfort, lightweight, and breathability. The new Mesa guards reach Level 2 certification, and MX Spike reaches CE 1621-2 level 2 and 1621-3 level 1 for back and chest protection. These higher certifications guarantee confidence for the rider to stay protected during their most extreme rides, even at a moto-level ride.

ABOUT G-FORM

G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider, pioneering the advancement of impact protection. Offering premium products that combine protection, comfort, style, and freedom of motion, G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for athletes looking to level up across various categories including bike, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, and military. For more information about G-Form, visit www.g-form.com .

ABOUT RE ZRO

RE ZRO®, a brand-new impact protection company, has created the world's first 100% recyclable and fully biodegradable body armor, offering consumers the highest possible level of safety with minimal harm to the environment. Available in CE level 1 and level 2, RE ZRO's cutting-edge material science and structural design provide powerful impact absorption that is lightweight, flexible, and highly ventilated.

*Full details of RE ZRO's biodegradability can be found at www.re-zro.com/terms

