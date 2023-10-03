G-FORM® LAUNCHES SUSTAINABLE MOUNTAIN BIKE PROTECTION WITH NEW TECHNOLOGY, RE ZRO®

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form®, the innovative sports protection brand, announces the launch of its first mountain bike (MTB) protection gear using its newly-acquired, eco-friendly technology proposition, RE ZRO®. G-Form and RE ZRO announced their multi-year, phased investment deal earlier this year, with plans to launch the world's first fully biodegradable* impact protection range as RE ZRO's official North American distributor. The Terra MTB Knee and Elbow Guards are the first to utilize RE ZRO technology, bringing all-new features and benefits to the bike industry through G-Form's versatile protection line.

The name Terra, meaning earth or land, ties in all that these sustainable pads embody. RE ZRO's impact protection technology is 100% recyclable and fully biodegradable, proving to return to 'zro' in a landfill in just 3-5 years. RE ZRO pads are pre-curved for an ergonomic fit, and sit within an abrasion-resistant foam pocket, allowing it to be easily removed before machine-washing the sleeve. Terra guards not only provide a sustainable solution to impact protection, but are also extremely lightweight, breathable, durable, and CE-certified EN1621-1 Level 1 for moto use.

"The Terra Knee + Elbow Guards are a statement of dedication to the sport, the environment, and riders of all levels looking to Go Next Level," said Paul Fisher, G-Form's VP of Global Product. G-Form's RE ZRO® pipeline will continue to expand into Spring 2024 with additional Level 2, moto-certified gear, as well as NOCSAE-certified products for team sports.

ABOUT G-FORM

G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider, pioneering the advancement of impact protection. Offering premium products that combine protection, comfort, style, and freedom of motion, G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for athletes looking to level up across various categories including bike, moto, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, and military. For more information about G-Form, visit www.g-form.com .

ABOUT RE ZRO

RE ZRO®, a brand-new impact protection company, has created the world's first 100% recyclable and fully biodegradable body armor, offering consumers the highest possible level of safety with minimal harm to the environment. Available in CE level 1 and level 2, RE ZRO's cutting-edge material science and structural design provide powerful impact absorption that is lightweight, flexible, and highly ventilated.

*Full details of RE ZRO's biodegradability can be found at www.re-zro.com/terms

