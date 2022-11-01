G-Form, the Innovative Sports Protection Brand, Unveils Complete Brand Refresh, Positioning Company for Future Growth

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form , a leading technology-driven sports protection brand, today unveiled the most robust brand transformation in the company's history, revamping its strategy and platform. It includes a new vision, mission, value proposition, and promise through a creative and messaging refresh. G-Form will utilize expanded marketing initiatives to generate increased consumer engagement, retail tools for brand partners, partnerships with athletes, ambassadors and content hubs. Debuting November 1, the "Go Next Level" platform enables athletes of all levels to perform their best. The fundamental idea, "There's you, then there's G-Form you," reinforces the promise that G-Form forges personal consumer connections by removing barriers, instilling confidence, and unlocking potential, empowering all athletes to go further, faster, and higher.

Go Next Level

In partnership with Avalanche Marketing, G-Form conducted research over this past year exploring the mindset of its employees, partners, and core consumers, both brand loyal and those new to G-Form. This discovery phase examined perceptions about what the current products deliver and overall brand perception.

"With our third consecutive year of record growth and sales up 25% over 2021, now is the time to make a bold statement about who we are and prepare for the future," said Steven David, vice president of global marketing at G-Form. "The new brand platform not only reinforces the fact that we have the strongest line of sports protection in mountain bike, baseball and soccer, but also, gives enthusiasts and professional athletes the premier technology to push themselves to be their very best."

This revitalized ecosystem of marketing revolves around the new brand promise: "We help serious athletes exceed their goals through product, messaging, culture and purpose." The foundation pillars of this brand promise are: G-Form will not launch a product unless it helps serious athletes exceed their goals; marketing communications across all functions must be consistent letting serious athletes know G-Form will partner with them in exceeding their goals; and lastly, company culture will be focused on athletic performance.

Partnerships across mountain bike, baseball, soccer and over 50 Major League Baseball players along with professional sports clubs, include: Perfect Game Baseball, the world's largest elite baseball scouting service; EMBN (the Electric Mountain Bike Network); the e-MTB content hub; and PMC Unpaved, the off-road fundraising event for Pan-Mass Challenge.

