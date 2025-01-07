G-FORM® UNVEILS G-FORM CUSTOM TO PROVIDE ATHLETES WITH UNMATCHED PROTECTION AND PERSONALIZATION

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form®, the innovative technology protection brand, proudly announces the launch of G-Form Custom, a game-changing platform that redefines how athletes protect and express themselves on the field. With G-Form Custom, athletes can now personalize their gear with unique text, colors, and artwork, combining unmatched protection with bold individuality.

G-Form Custom is a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation, empowering athletes to compete with confidence and swagger while showcasing their personal style. Athletes can now customize G-Form baseball, softball, and soccer guards, with more products and collaborations with partners and influencers on the way. G-Form Custom provides players at all levels the opportunity to create gear that's "Made by G-Form, Designed by You."

What G-Form Custom Offers

Unmatched Personalization : Customize nearly the entire outward-facing surface of G-Form guards with text, artwork, and colors—a capability far exceeding any other brand in the market.

: Customize nearly the entire outward-facing surface of G-Form guards with text, artwork, and colors—a capability far exceeding any other brand in the market. Lightning-Fast Delivery : Orders ship in just 10 business days, 2-3 times faster than competitors' custom gear.

: Orders ship in just 10 business days, 2-3 times faster than competitors' custom gear. Industry-Leading Protection : Built with G-Form's advanced technologies, guards harden on impact to absorb maximum force, minimizing injuries while ensuring comfort through true body mapping.

: Built with G-Form's advanced technologies, guards harden on impact to absorb maximum force, minimizing injuries while ensuring comfort through true body mapping. Ready for Anything: Waterproof, machine-washable, and ready-to-wear, G-Form gear is designed for durability and convenience.

Start Customizing Today: https://g-form.com/pages/customization

How It Works

Choose your G-Form gear. Add text, colors, and artwork. Review your design and order. Share your creation on social media using #GFormCustom and tag G-Form.

Calling All Athletes and Creators

Once your custom creation is complete, share it on social media by tagging G-Form and using the hashtag #GFormCustom. Not only could your design be featured on G-Form's official channels, but you'll also have a chance to unlock exclusive rewards and surprises.

Why G-Form Custom is a Game-Changer

"This launch represents the next step in athlete innovation," said G-Form CEO Glen "Gava" Giovanucci. "G-Form Custom offers unparalleled personalization combined with our revolutionary protective technology. Athletes no longer have to choose between performance and style—they can have both."

From youth players to professionals, G-Form Custom is for athletes of all ages and levels of play. Together with athletes, coaches, and parents, G-Form is shaping the future of protective gear—now, one custom design at a time. For teams, leagues, and organizations, G-Form Custom also offers a B2B Customizer which enables bulk orders and makes personalized protection accessible to everyone.

ABOUT G-FORM

G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider. A pioneer in the advancement of impact protection for athletes and front-liners, the company's cutting-edge products combine premium impact protection with comfort, style, and freedom of motion. G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for individuals looking to level up across various categories including baseball, fastpitch softball, bike, soccer, lacrosse, and military. For more information about G-Form, visit www.g-form.com.

SOURCE G-Form LLC