G. Frank Gerberick, PhD, Honored with 2025 Robert H. Bedoukian Excellence in Science Award

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM)'s 59th Annual Meeting, the scientific community celebrated G. Frank Gerberick, PhD, as the recipient of the 2025 Robert H. Bedoukian Excellence in Science Award. The award was presented by David Bedoukian, in tribute to his father, Robert H. Bedoukian, PhD, whose legacy of scientific curiosity and innovation continues to inspire excellence in fragrance safety research.

Dr. Gerberick is internationally recognized for his pioneering work in skin sensitization, photosafety, and respiratory allergy. With more than 30 years of experience in immunology, microbiology, and toxicology, he has been at the forefront of developing non-animal testing methods and advancing innovative approaches to assessing the safety of fragrance ingredients and consumer products.

During his distinguished 31-year career at The Procter & Gamble Company, where he earned the company's highest scientific honor as a Victor Mills Society Research Fellow, Dr. Gerberick developed groundbreaking assays and predictive models for skin and respiratory allergies, as well as phototoxicology. Notably, his Direct Peptide Reactivity Assay (DPRA) became a cornerstone of animal-alternative testing and has shaped international regulatory frameworks.

Since retiring from P&G in 2018, Dr. Gerberick has continued to drive scientific innovation through GF3 Consultancy, LLC, offering guidance worldwide on alternative testing strategies. He also collaborates closely with RIFM, lending his expertise to ongoing research in skin sensitization, respiratory allergy, and New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) for photoallergy. Known for his calm, methodical approach and generosity as a mentor, he has inspired countless researchers and advanced the next generation of in vitro toxicology methods.

"Frank Gerberick's work has transformed fragrance safety science," said David Bedoukian. "His contributions reflect the integrity, curiosity, and innovation that this award seeks to honor."

The Robert H. Bedoukian Excellence in Science Award recognizes individuals whose research exemplifies scientific rigor, creativity, and impact in the fields of fragrance chemistry, toxicology, and human health. Dr. Gerberick's career continues to inspire the global scientific community and advance RIFM's mission of protecting public health through evidence-based fragrance safety science. Previous honorees include Robert "Bob" Safford (2024), Daniel C. Liebler (2023), Benjamin Smith (2022), Andreas Natsch (2021), Peter Cadby (2020), and David R. Bickers (2019).

Media Contact:

Gary Sullivan

Marketing & Communications Manager, RIFM

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Research Institute for Fragrance Materials