G FUEL and Crunchyroll Commemorate Kaiju No. 8 Anime with New Limited-Edition Flavor

Unleash Your Inner Kaiju with G FUEL Full Release Energy Formula, Now Available at GFUEL.com

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL and Crunchyroll are celebrating the anime debut of manga sensation Kaiju No. 8 with Full Release, a new zero-sugar Energy Formula now available at GFUEL.com . Launching today, the bold Kiwi Berry Blitz flavor will be available as a 40-serving standalone Tub and as part of a limited-edition Collector's Box. The Collector's Box includes an exclusive Shaker Cup and sticker set featuring characters from the hotly-anticipated anime series that debuted on Crunchyroll earlier this month.

G FUEL celebrates the release of Kaiju No. 8 with new Full Release Energy Formula

"At G FUEL, we know our fans are always looking to tackle new challenges with massive energy and focus," said G FUEL CEO Bryan Crowley. "Full Release takes that idea to the next level, celebrating Kaiju No. 8 with a tasty new flavor bursting with the fortitude of a kaiju. We're thrilled to take this journey with Crunchyroll as they help bring the anime adaptation to life."

Every G FUEL Full Release Collector's Box ($39.99) includes a 40-serving Tub of Full Release, a 24 oz Kaiju No. 8 G FUEL Shaker Cup, and a G FUEL Kaiju No. 8 sticker set. The custom Shaker Cup features a yellow-and-black caution tape design and chibi-style artwork of characters that include Kafka and Kaiju No. 8. Full Release Energy Formula is zero sugar and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"Kaiju No. 8 is a larger than life anime and this new launch with G FUEL will ensure fans are powered up and prepared for any obstacle, monster-sized or otherwise," said Anna Songco Adamian, VP of Global Consumer Products, Crunchyroll.

Based on a Manga by Naoya Matsumoto, Kaiju No. 8 tells the story of Kafka Hibino, a Defense Force aspirant who unexpectedly gains the ability to transform into the titular Kaiju No. 8. While Full Release won't turn fans into towering behemoths, its potent flavor blast of kiwi, berry, and watermelon provides massive amounts of energy and focus to help tackle imposing challenges of any size. Unleashing your inner kaiju at full power never felt (or tasted) this good!

Crunchyroll and G FUEL have previously teamed up to release popular flavors like Kamehameha (Dragon Ball Z), Spinal Fluid (Attack on Titan), Quirk (My Hero Academia) and many others.

Fans can up their fortitude and crush the competition with G FUEL's Kaiju No. 8 Full Release collection, exclusively at GFUEL.com ! Catch the monstrous action in Kaiju No. 8, with new episodes, subbed and dubbed, every Saturday on Crunchyroll.

About G FUEL

G FUEL is a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy and hydration products. Founded in 2012, G FUEL boasts an expansive, Zero Sugar product lineup that includes its signature Energy Formula in powder tub, stick packs and ready-to-drink cans , a powdered Energy + Protein Formula and powdered Hydration Formula . G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, with a global social media footprint of over 500 million followers and product distribution to over 125 countries. Thanks to its years of proven success and resonance in gaming and entertainment, G FUEL has forged iconic partnerships with pop culture creators, professional athletes, major game publishers and internationally-recognized entertainment studios.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Crunchyroll®

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and membership Premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts—top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

Crunchyroll is available on 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

©2024 Crunchyroll, LLC. All rights reserved. CRUNCHYROLL and the Crunchyroll logo are registered trademarks of Crunchyroll, LLC.

