G FUEL AND HATSUNE MIKU BRING FANS TO THE VIRTUAL STAGE WITH LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION

Miku's Sweet Melodies with Watermelon Strawberry Flavor is Available for Waitlisting at GFUEL.com

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL , the leading energy drink formula for gamers and creators alike, today announced its exciting collaboration with virtual musician and mega-popular sensation Hatsune Miku. Together, G FUEL and Hatsune Miku are launching a limited-edition collection featuring Miku's Sweet Melodies, a tantalizing watermelon strawberry (fruit rock candy) flavored drink. Fans can now waitlist this exclusive collection starting today at GFUEL.com .

The Hatsune Miku Fold-Out Stage Collector's Box ($59.99) is a must-have for any fan. The packaging transforms into a simulated concert venue with a stage, lights, and sound effects. The music is played by Hatsune Miku herself, creating a truly immersive experience. Each collector's box includes either a 40-serving Energy Formula Tub or a 30-serving caffeine-free Hydration Formula Tub, a 24 oz Hatsune Miku x G FUEL Shaker Cup, an acrylic Miku standee, and an exclusive sticker set. A standard collector's box ($39.99) and individual tubs (Energy, $39.99, and Hydration, $25.99) are also available online.

"Our collaboration with Hatsune Miku marks an exciting milestone for G FUEL as we further expand into the realm of anime, music, and entertainment," said Bryan Crowley, G FUEL CEO. "Miku is not just a character; she represents a collective platform where fans participate in her creation. This collaboration seamlessly aligns with our shared values of innovation, community engagement, and pushing boundaries. We're thrilled to bring this unique experience to our collective audiences."

Dubbed "The First Sound from the Future," Hatsune Miku has captivated audiences worldwide with her futuristic tunes and digital performances. Now, she's joining forces with G FUEL to offer her fans a refreshing way to refuel, recharge, and recover. Miku's Sweet Melodies embodies the essence of her iconic sound, delivering a delicious fruity blend that will have fans saying, "Sugoi!" The Energy and Hydration formulas have zero sugar and are packed with vitamins and antioxidants to stay in the groove.

"Miku's fans are a big part of shaping who I am, which is why I am so excited about this collaboration. With G FUEL, we can offer fans an immersive experience that combines the best of music and energy," said Colleen Gilday, SVP Sales and Marketing CWA, Licensing Agency who brokered the deal. "With Miku's Sweet Melodies, fans can enjoy a taste of the future while staying energized."

This collaboration between G FUEL and Hatsune Miku follows a series of successful partnerships with beloved brands like Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners that have brought fans unique flavors inspired by pop culture. From gaming to anime and now music, G FUEL continues pushing boundaries and providing original community experiences.

Fans can secure their piece of the virtual stage by waitlisting the Hatsune Miku collection exclusively at GFUEL.com. Indulge guilt-free in Miku's Sweet Melodies and elevate your energy levels to new heights. Keep an eye out for more of the Hatsune Miku collection soon!

About G FUEL

G FUEL is a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy and hydration products. Founded in 2012, G FUEL boasts an expansive, Zero Sugar product lineup that includes its signature Energy Formula in powder tub, stick packs and ready-to-drink cans , a powdered Energy + Protein Formula and powdered Hydration Formula . G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, with a global social media footprint of over 500 million followers and product distribution to over 125 countries. Thanks to its years of proven success and resonance in gaming and entertainment, G FUEL has forged iconic partnerships with pop culture creators, professional athletes, major game publishers and internationally-recognized entertainment studios.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Hatsune Miku

Hatsune Miku is a music software developed by Crypton Future Media, Inc., which enables anyone to make their computer sing by entering lyrics and melodies. As a massive number of users created music using the software and posted their works on the Internet, Hatsune Miku quickly evolved into a cultural phenomenon. Since then, Hatsune Miku has gained much attention as a character, involved in many fields such as merchandising and live performance as a virtual singer. Now her popularity has spread across the globe. https://piapro.net

About CWA (Carlin West Agency)

CWA (Carlin West Agency LLC.) is a leading brand building and merchandise licensing company representing licensing rights to children's/pop culture entertainment brands such as global pop star Hatsune Miku, Winx Club, Neopets, Pet Rock and others. CWA is based in New York City. For more information, please visit www.carlinwestagency.com .

