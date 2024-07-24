G FUEL and Jynxzi Step Into the Lab of Chaos with Jynxzi's Juice Energy Formula

Never Back Down with Jynxzi's New Limited-Edition Collector's Box, Available for Pre-Order on July 27, 2024

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL , the leading energy drink formula for gamers and creators alike, has collaborated with Twitch Superstar Jynxzi to introduce a mind-blowingly delicious concoction inspired by the Gaming Machine himself. Fans can now enter the mind of a mad genius with the limited-edition Jynxzi's Juice Collector's Box , available for pre-order beginning July 27, 2024.

G FUEL and Jynxzi's limited edition Jynxzi’s Juice Energy Formula is now available for pre-order on G FUEL.com

The Jynxzi's Juice Collector's Box ($39.99) features a new diabolically delicious flavor that fuses jolts of pineapple and coconut taste to create a mesmerizing elixir sure to fuel all your marathon gaming sessions. This lab-tested sensory overload comes in 40-serving Energy Tubs ($35.99), chemically constituted to elevate energy and focus for whatever light work lies ahead.

"Jynxzi has grown into one of the most popular creators in gaming today and we've had a front row seat," said G FUEL CEO Bryan Crowley. "He's a high-energy entertainer whose personality perfectly matches the G FUEL spirit."

"Collaborating with top creators is part of G FUEL's DNA," added Jack LoParco, SVP of Talent and Partnerships for G FUEL. "With anything we make, our goal has always been to deliver products that excite and delight our core audience of gaming and pop culture fans. Hats off to Jynxzi for bringing his unique energy to the table and helping us create an awesome flavor that's true to his unique energy."

In addition to the Energy Formula, fans who purchase the Collector's Box will receive exclusive Jynxzi-branded items — a special 16-oz Shaker Cup and limited-edition stickers bearing the streamer's iconic likeness. Jynxzi's Juice Energy Formula has zero sugar and contains antioxidants from 18 fruit extracts. Each serving is only 15 calories and includes 140 mg of caffeine.

"I'm so hyped to share Jynxzi's Juice with my awesome community," said Jynxzi. "We put a lot of time in the lab with this one. I love the way it came out, it tastes great! Big shoutout to the G FUEL team who made this possible, they've been incredible to work with and really went hard to realize my vision for the flavor. More to come!"

Jynxzi (real name Nicholas Stewart) is one of the top streamers on Twitch, boasting over 5.8M followers. Only 22 years old, Jynxzi's energetic personality and engaging gameplay streams — particularly of Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6 Siege — have earned him legions of fans across the world. In 2024, he was named Best Breakthrough Streamer and Gamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards.

G FUEL has an extensive history of successful creator collaborations, creating trendy and authentic formulas for all gaming culture enthusiasts. In 2023, G FUEL signed an exclusive long-term partnership with Jynxzi that laid a foundation for collaboration on future products and giveaways. Jynxzi's Juice is the latest in a storied collection of influencer-led formulas, which includes flavors inspired by PewDiePie, Ninja, Butters, FaZe Rug, and more!

Fans can join the waitlist now and purchase the limited-edition Jynxzi's Juice Collector's Boxes exclusively on GFUEL.com starting July 27, 2024.

G FUEL is a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy and hydration products. Founded in 2012, G FUEL boasts an expansive, Zero Sugar product lineup that includes its signature Energy Formula in powder tub, stick packs and ready-to-drink cans , a powdered Energy + Protein Formula and powdered Hydration Formula . G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, with a global social media footprint of over 500 million followers and product distribution to over 125 countries. Thanks to its years of proven success and resonance in gaming and entertainment, G FUEL has forged iconic partnerships with pop culture creators, professional athletes, major game publishers and internationally-recognized entertainment studios.

