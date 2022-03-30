G FUEL And Marvel Studios' "Moon Knight" Team Up to Create Caffeine-Free Moonberry Hydration Formula

New G FUEL Moonberry Hydration Collector's Boxes Are Now Available at GFUEL.com While Supplies Last.

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, an original series now streaming exclusively on Disney+, G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today announced its new caffeine-free Moonberry Hydration Formula is available as a limited-edition Collector's Box at GFUEL.com for U.S. fans while supplies last.

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has Dissociative Identity Disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

The cast is led by Oscar Isaac as Steven/Marc, Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow, and May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly.

Mohamed Diab and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead direct episodes of the series, and the head writer is Jeremy Slater. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Grant Curtis, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab and Jeremy Slater, with Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serving as co-executive producers.

"G FUEL has carved out an impressive corner of the gaming and pop-culture space and impressed with their stylized packaging and disruptive ideas. They are a great fit for a show as spectacular and action-packed as Moon Knight," said Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President Global Partnership Marketing at The Walt Disney Company.

Moonberry features the titular hero poised for action on both the tub and the included 16 oz Shaker Cup, ready to quench your thirst with an amazing two-hit flavor combo: Blueberry Açai! A sweet blueberry punch with the tart kick of açai straight to your taste buds.

G FUEL Hydration Formula has zero calories per serving, and is sugar-free, caffeine-free, and naturally flavored. Each 30-serving tub of G FUEL Hydration is enhanced with the amino acid L-Tyrosine to keep you focused; fortified with vitamins C, E, B12 and B6 to help you stay on top of your game; and enhanced with electrolytes to keep you hydrated and firing on all cylinders.

"Knowing that G FUEL Moonberry was going to be exclusive to our Hydration Formula line has me even more excited to team up with Marvel Studios' Moon Knight," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "We know our fans are going to love this brand-new flavor celebrating an awesome new hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Order your G FUEL Moonberry Hydration Collector's Box now, exclusively at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered hydration formula, edible Energy Crystals, and Sparkling Hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 324,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Ninja, FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Logic, Roman Atwood, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

