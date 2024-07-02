G FUEL and Neopets Reunite to Celebrate Neopets' 25th Anniversary with a New Limited-Edition Collection

G FUEL's latest limited-edition flavor, Great Golden Slushie , offers a zero-sugar mix of juicy kiwi orange taste with a golden berry profile. Inspired by classic Neopets items, this adorable collection honors the enduring appeal of Neopets and its significance in gaming history, transporting fans back to the whimsical world of Neopia with energy and focus for their adventures.

The Great Golden Slushie Collector's Box, priced at $39.99, includes a 40-serving Energy tub, an exclusive 24-ounce shaker cup, a sticker, and access to a "virtual prize code" for an in-game item on Neopets.com. Additionally, 40-serving solo tubs are available for $35.99. G FUEL Energy Formula is zero sugar and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

This is the second collaboration between G FUEL and Neopets, following the release of three limited-time flavors at San Diego Comic-Con in 2023. With the new formula, G FUEL honors the enduring appeal of Neopets and its significant place in gaming history, evoking nostalgic memories of virtual adventures between gamers and their Neopets.

"We're proud to renew our collaboration with Neopets and celebrate the game's 25-year anniversary," said G FUEL CEO Bryan Crowley. "It's an amazing milestone for the Neopets team, and I know the Great Golden Slushie will excite and energize fans as they adventure through Neopia. Neopets' staying power is a testament to its vibrant community, a passionate gaming audience that we're always eager to engage with resonant products that speak to their interests."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with G FUEL again to celebrate our 25th Anniversary," said Dominic Law, CEO, World of Neopia, Inc. "This refreshing, energy-packed flavor is an amazing way to celebrate the quarter-century journey we've taken with our fans and their amazing Neopets!"

The deal was brokered by New York's Carlin West Agency.

Neopets is counting down to its 25th anniversary with a number of events and limited-time offerings, all culminating this November. Since launching in 1999, Neopets has cemented itself as one of the most recognizable and beloved online games. With 55 different Neopets for fans to adopt and care for, players can complete mini-games, collect virtual prizes, and explore the world of Neopia.

Fans can sign up now to join the waitlist for the release of The Great Golden Slushie at GFUEL.com or on their social channels on X , Instagram , or Facebook . The full line of products will be available on July 11, 2024.

About G FUEL

G FUEL is a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy and hydration products. Founded in 2012, G FUEL boasts an expansive, Zero Sugar product lineup that includes its signature Energy Formula in powder tub, stick packs and ready-to-drink cans , a powdered Energy + Protein Formula and powdered Hydration Formula . G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, with a global social media footprint of over 500 million followers and product distribution to over 125 countries. Thanks to its years of proven success and resonance in gaming and entertainment, G FUEL has forged iconic partnerships with pop culture creators, professional athletes, major game publishers and internationally-recognized entertainment studios.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Neopets

Neopets is an immersive, online virtual pet game in which players can adopt, customize, and interact with Neopets in the vast world of Neopia. Known for its multi-generational, passionate community, Neopets offers players a vast world of storytelling, collecting, pet care, and exciting social gaming experiences. Since its launch in 1999, Neopets has galvanized unique adventures, games, stories, and challenges for over 150 million players worldwide.

About CWA/Carlin West Agency

CWA (Carlin West Agency LLC.) is a leading brand building and merchandise licensing company representing licensing rights to children's/pop culture entertainment brands such as Neopets, Winx Club, Hatsune Miku, Pet Rock and others. CWA is based in New York City. For more information, please visit www.carlinwestagency.com .

Follow us at:

Facebook: @Neopets

Instagram: @NeopetsOfficialAccount

Twitter: @Neopets

TikTok: @OfficialNeopets

Media Contact

The Story Mob | [email protected]

Distribution and Wholesale Contact

David Luks | [email protected]

SOURCE G FUEL