G FUEL And Robot Rapper And Gamer FN Meka Are Giving Away NFT Energy Drinks

To celebrate the collaboration, FN Meka will also mint a 1-of-1 G FUEL Ghost Pepper NFT in October and auction it on OpenSea, the world's largest digital marketplace for NFTs.

"It's so sick that G-Fuel allowed me to create digital versions of their flavors. Now EVERYONE can get hyped up with that energy boost...even robots!"

Robot rapper and gamer FN Meka is known for producing entertaining TikTok content that flexes his cyborg hypebeast appearance, extravagant lifestyle, creative futurism, insane strength, and gaming prowess powered by G FUEL. The robot artist is signed to virtual record label Factory New and was created using thousands of data points from video games and social media. FN Meka has amassed billions of views and over 10 million followers, becoming the #1 virtual avatar on TikTok. His previous NFT drop sold for 4 ETH to legendary DJ and premiere NFT artist Don Diablo.

"We love FN Meka's larger-than-life personality and content. We're thrilled to partner with him on giving our fans a chance to win a rare digital piece of G FUEL history for the first time," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "Good luck to all our fans!"

Ready to enter the G FUEL and FN Meka NFT Giveaway?

Follow these three simple steps:

Follow @gfuelenergy and @fnmeka on TikTok. "Like" FN Meka's original giveaway post at https://www.tiktok.com/@fnmeka. Tag one friend in FN Meka's original giveaway post.

49 grand prize winners will receive one G FUEL NFT and one G FUEL Starter Kit code. 100 runners-up will receive one G FUEL NFT. Visit https://gfuel.ly/nft-giveaway-rules for official giveaway rules.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered hydration formula, edible energy crystals, and sparkling hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 280,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, NICKMERCS, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Logic, Roman Atwood, ONE_shot_GURL, SavinTheBees, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., Sony Pictures, RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About FN Meka

FN Meka is the world's first A.I.-powered cyborg rapper. As the lines between humans and computers are increasingly blurry, FN Meka's internet presence rides on this ambiguity, setting him apart from human rappers and influencers. FN Meka's first song, the aptly titled "Internet" was uploaded to SoundCloud in 2019 and gained half a million streams in 24 hours, giving him the confidence to continue learning to rap. His notorious over-the-top flexing and extravagant style helped him build a massive social media following with billions of impressions. At 10 million followers, FN Meka has become the #1 virtual being on TikTok. The fantastic one-of-a-kind items he creates have become coveted NFTs, with his previous NFT selling for 4 ETH to the avid collector and respected NFT artist in his own right - Don Diablo. He's been covered by media outlets like Mashable, Forbes, Billboard, Complex, Hypebeast, Rolling Stone, USA Today, and more.

