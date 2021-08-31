G FUEL And Twitch Streamer ONE_shot_GURL Are Launching A "Strawberry Slushie" Energy Drink On September 15

ONE_shot_GURL is a popular streamer, YouTuber, and content creator with over one million social media followers and over 35 million views across Twitch and YouTube. Livestreaming daily on Twitch at 6:00 PM Eastern Time, she enjoys playing survival, first-person-shooter, battle royale, and horror video games, and chatting with her viewers. Her passion for video games stems from a childhood full of gaming and friendly competition. She started her YouTube channel in 2015 and grew the channel by playing H1Z1: King of the Kill, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and Fortnite while creating a fun, positive, and friendly environment for her fans. She also once held the joint PC world record for most Fortnite squad kills in one round, having 53 kills in total.

G FUEL Strawberry Slushie is inspired by ONE_shot_GURL's favorite drink, and it has a candied, sweet, and refreshing flavor equal to its namesake. The new G FUEL flavor is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"We've loved working with ONE_shot_GURL over the past two years. She's as sharp, welcoming, and talented as her sniping ability is unmatched," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "We can't wait for our fans to try G FUEL Strawberry Slushie and blend it with ice for the ultimate experience."

G FUEL Strawberry Slushie will be available for sale in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collector's boxes, which include one 40-serving Strawberry Slushie tub and one 16 oz ONE_shot_GURL 2.0 shaker cup, at gfuel.com on September 15th. Both the tub and shaker cup feature ONE_shot_GURL's signature crosshairs logo. Sign up to get early access to G FUEL Strawberry Slushie at gfuel.com/collections/one_shot_gurl.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered hydration formula, edible energy crystals, and sparkling hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 280,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, NICKMERCS, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Logic, Roman Atwood, ONE_shot_GURL, SavinTheBees, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., Sony Pictures, RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

