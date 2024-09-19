G FUEL Brings New Products, Sneak Peeks, and Fan-Favorite Influencers to TwitchCon San Diego 2024

G FUEL will host meet-and-greets with top influencers at its booth, including FaZe Rug and other OGs from their latest partnership with FaZe Clan, offering fans a chance to reconnect with the trailblazing legends of esports and content. Longtime collaborators like Logan Chitwood, HeadShotChick, American Dad and more will also be on-site, creating a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with some of the most popular and beloved figures in the gaming community who continue to represent the heart of G FUEL's brand. The daily schedule here.

Additionally, G FUEL will be offering fans the first taste of exciting new flavors, including sneak previews of the latest innovations from their energy and hydration product lines designed to help keep gamers energized and focused during their most intense gaming sessions. This exclusive opportunity gives TwitchCon attendees a chance to sample what's coming next in the G FUEL lineup ahead of their official releases in the coming months. For the hardcore collectors, G FUEL will have fan-favorites like Ghost Face and Booty Pie available for tasting and purchase.

"TwitchCon is a celebration of the gaming and streaming communities, and we're excited to be here supporting the creators and fans who are the backbone of so much of what we do," said G FUEL CEO Bryan Crowley. "This is the perfect platform to showcase the impact of our longstanding partnerships, like the revival of our collaboration with FaZe Clan, and reveal our lineup of exciting new products and innovations for our most loyal fans and community members."

As part of G FUEL's ongoing commitment to supporting the gaming and content creation community, the brand recently revived its iconic partnership with FaZe Clan. The partnership announcement with FaZe, which launched the September Subathon at the G FUEL FaZe house in Los Angeles, set records with over 30M+ social media impressions across FaZe main and talent social channels during the first few days of launch. Their collaboration at TwitchCon, including a custom G FUEL branded party bus set to drive FaZe members from LA to San Diego, is a testament to this renewed alliance to not only develop new products and flavors but to work hand-in-hand with FaZe Clan to create content that truly resonates with their loyal fanbase.

G FUEL has established itself as a major innovator in the gaming and entertainment world, consistently collaborating with popular IPs and influencers to deliver unique, fan-driven products. Fans can visit the G FUEL booth starting Friday, September 20, to get their hands on exclusive TwitchCon merchandise and participate in exciting giveaways and games happening all weekend. To learn more about what G FUEL has in store visit www.GFUEL.com.

