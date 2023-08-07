G FUEL Energy Launches New Protein Puffs Snack Line with White Cheddar Flavor

Debut G FUEL Protein Puffs Flavor Now Available at GFUEL.com

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL Energy today launched its new line of Game-Changing G FUEL Protein Puffs snacks with the release of its debut flavor, White Cheddar! G FUEL Protein Puffs are now available for purchase at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

G FUEL White Cheddar Protein Puffs snacks are now available at GFUEL.com!
Following success with its powdered Energy Formula and ready-to-drink lines – with over 450 million servings sold since 2012 – G FUEL is entering the snack arena in a major way with G FUEL Protein Puffs, a performance-based corn snack that boasts 17g of protein per 1 oz bag. G FUEL Protein Puffs are also gluten-free, contain just 3g of net carbs per serving and have no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors.

"G FUEL has been synonymous with energy drinks over the past decade, but it's important for us to find new and satisfying ways to power and build our fan community," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "White Cheddar Protein Puffs are not only a snack you can feel good about, but they're also delicious! G FUEL is changing the snack game one bag at a time."

Satisfy your crunch cravings with G FUEL Protein Puffs, now available at GFUEL.com!

ABOUT G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Protein Puffs snacks, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.   

 With more than 346,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of NinjaNoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.  

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.  

