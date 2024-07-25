G FUEL Returns as the Official Energy Drink Partner for Anime NYC 2024

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL, the leading energy drink formula for gamers and creators alike, is thrilled to return as The Official Energy Drink Sponsor of Anime NYC 2024, which will be held August 23-25, 2024 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City.

G FUEL will be located at Booth #2105, offering visitors the chance to enjoy exclusive anime merchandise, thrilling giveaways, photo ops, meet-and-greets, and more. Known for its officially licensed zero-sugar energy drink products inspired by popular anime franchises such as Kaiju No. 8, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto Shippuden, and Vocaloid sensation Hatsune Miku, G FUEL is excited to bring these fan favorites to Anime NYC 2024.

"Anime NYC is a premier event for anime fans, and we're excited to bring our unique energy to the community," said G FUEL CEO Bryan Crowley. "We love creating products that truly resonate with our fans, and we can't wait to share our anime-inspired portfolio (or products or products and flavors) at this incredible event."

Anime NYC, powered by Crunchyroll and created by LeftField Media, is New York City's premier anime convention celebrating the best in Japanese pop culture. With three days of unique exhibits, exclusive screenings, and appearances by some of Japan's biggest animation and publishing luminaries, Anime NYC brings anime fans together to experience the vibrant world of Japanese entertainment.

"We're excited to welcome G FUEL back as our official energy drink sponsor for a second year. Their dedication to our community and impressive lineup of anime-inspired products make them a perfect partner," said Anime NYC Event Director MK Goodwin.

G FUEL will also continue as the Official Energy Drink Sponsor of LeftField Media's Rose City Comic Con at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon, which will take place September 6-8, 2024, and at Anime Frontier in Fort Worth, TX, which will take place December 6-8, 2024.

To discover G FUEL's anime-themed products and their latest collaborations, visit GFUEL.com. For details about Anime NYC, including event schedules and guest appearances, visit animenyc.com.

About G FUEL

G FUEL is a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy and hydration products. Founded in 2012, G FUEL boasts an expansive, Zero Sugar product lineup that includes its signature Energy Formula in powder tub, stick packs and ready-to-drink cans, a powdered Energy + Protein Formula and powdered Hydration Formula. G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, with a global social media footprint of over 500 million followers and product distribution to over 125 countries. Thanks to its years of proven success and resonance in gaming and entertainment, G FUEL has forged iconic partnerships with pop culture creators, professional athletes, major game publishers and internationally-recognized entertainment studios.

About Anime NYC:

Anime NYC is the East Coast's largest anime convention, dedicated to celebrating Japanese pop culture, manga, and animation. The event has received the award of Consul General from the Japanese Ambassador for providing a gateway to Japanese culture. Anime NYC brings fans and publishers together for three days of unique exhibits, exclusive screenings, extensive panels, and appearances by some of the biggest creators in Japan. The next event takes place August 23-25, 2024 in New York's Javits Center, and we invite you to join thousands of fans for a celebration of Japanese animation, manga, cosplay, fashion, food, games, toys, and more in the heart of NYC. For more information, please visit www.AnimeNYC.com.

