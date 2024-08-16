G FUEL Sets Sail with "One Piece" on a High-Seas Adventure with New Energy Formula

Unleash Your Inner Pirate with the Limited-Edition ONE PIECE Collector's Box Now Available for Pre-Order on GFUEL.com

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL, the leading energy drink formula for gamers and creators, has teamed up with legendary anime studio Toei Animation to launch a set of new flavors based the "One Piece" series that promises to help energize fans on their next adventure. The limited-edition ONE PIECE Collector's Box is available for pre-order starting August 16, 2024.

The ONE PIECE Collector's Box ($69.99) features four unique mini tubs inspired by beloved characters Monkey D. Luffy, Brook, Tony Tony Chopper and Nico Robin, each offering a distinct and refreshing taste of devil fruits designed to help fuel your gaming sessions and daily quests. These 15-serving tubs capture the essence of the high seas, bringing a wave of adventure and excitement to every sip.

Tony Tony Chopper's Human-Human Fruit (Cotton Candy Flavor)

The incredible transformations of Chopper have influenced the unique Rumble Ball blend to help unleash your Brain Point for razor-sharp concentration, your Heavy Point for those heavy lifting days, and your Guard Point for when you need that extra layer of stamina.

Brilliant archaeologist Robin inspires this enchanting blend that'll have you sprouting with energy and wit! Harness the power of the Flower-Flower Fruit and experience a burst of vitality that will help make you feel like you have a thousand hands at your command.

Based on the fearless captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, this formula may have you stretching beyond limits just like Luffy's iconic Gum-Gum abilities, bouncing back from any challenge with a burst of lemon ice flavor that packs a mouth-watering punch.

The "Soul King" himself brings this delectable blend of Peach Kiwi Dragon fruit as your gateway to a boundless reservoir of vitality! Imagine sipping a concoction that channels Brook's ability to revive with every sip - energizing you!

"'One Piece' is an iconic anime series with massive success globally that is attracting more fans than ever," said G FUEL CEO Bryan Crowley. "We are constantly striving to bring the best of anime to our lineup at G FUEL, and we are thrilled to introduce this collaboration and the Straw Hats to our community. It's not just about creating new flavors; it's about showing our fans that we share their passions and celebrate what they love." The Collector's Box includes exclusive "One Piece" themed items — a treasure chest-inspired box, a special edition 16-oz Shaker Cup, and limited-edition stickers featuring the iconic characters from the series. Each serving of the ONE PIECE Energy Formula is sugar-free, contains antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts, and has only 15 calories with 140 mg of caffeine.

This collaboration captures the spirit of adventure and camaraderie that defines One Piece, a global anime phenomenon that spans over 1,114 episodes and counting. The ONE PIECE Collector's Box is the latest anime offering from G FUEL, a roster that includes flavors for "Dragon Ball Z" as well as many other popular anime series.

Fans purchase the limited-edition ONE PIECE Collector's Box exclusively on GFUEL.com.

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

One Piece, and all logos, character names and distinctive likenesses thereof are trademarks of Toei Animation Co., Ltd.

About G FUEL

G FUEL is a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy and hydration products. Founded in 2012, G FUEL boasts an expansive, Zero Sugar product lineup that includes its signature Energy Formula in powder tub, stick packs and ready-to-drink cans, a powdered Energy + Protein Formula and powdered Hydration Formula. G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, with a global social media footprint of over 500 million followers and product distribution to over 125 countries. Thanks to its years of proven success and resonance in gaming and entertainment, G FUEL has forged iconic partnerships with pop culture creators, professional athletes, major game publishers and internationally-recognized entertainment studios.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About One Piece

Produced by Toei Animation and based on the top-selling manga title of all time by creator Eiichiro Oda, the iconic TV series "One Piece" first debuted on Japanese TV in October 1999 and features pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew on their epic quest to find "One Piece," the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger. Now 25 years since the premiere of the original episodic series, "One Piece" has taken its place as part of mainstream pop culture, attracting fans of all ages. Today, the franchise encompasses 15 feature films, numerous video games, a trading card game and a constantly growing catalog of licensed apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, games, sporting goods, stationary, gifts, novelties, household goods, books, food & beverage and location-based entertainment.

About Toei Animation Inc.

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the distribution of Toei Animation's top properties, including franchise series Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, One Piece, Digimon, Saint Seiya, and many others, to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition, Toei Animation's Los Angeles office also oversees all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories. For more information, please visit toei-animation-usa.com.

Media Contact

The Story Mob | [email protected]

