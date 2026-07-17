G FUEL Teams Up with Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 Season 2 for Uncanny Golden Berry Collection

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL is excited to announce a new collection inspired by Marvel Animation's "X-Men '97" Season 2, now streaming on Disney+. The limited-edition Uncanny Golden Berry Collection is available for pre-order starting July 17th.

Featured in the release of this "X-Men '97"-inspired collection you can find the special-edition Uncanny Golden Berry Collector's Box, the Uncanny Golden Berry Energy Tub, and the Uncanny Golden Berry Supreme Hydration Tub.

G FUEL releases new collection inspired by Marvel Animation's "X-Men '97" Season 2, now streaming on Disney+. Post this G FUEL Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 Season 2 Energy Formula Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 Season 2 Hydration Caffeine Free

For the price of $64.99, the Uncanny Golden Berry Collector's Box includes:

One 40 Serving Uncanny Golden Berry Energy Tub (Formula 2.0)

Custom 24oz Tall Metal Shaker

Exclusive X-Men '97 / G FUEL Sticker Set



gfuel.com/products/uncanny-golden-berry-collectors-box

Sold separately from the special-edition Uncanny Golden Berry Collector's Box, G FUEL is also releasing the Uncanny Golden Berry Energy Tub for $38.99 which features 40 servings our Formula 2.0, and the Uncanny Golden Berry Supreme Hydration Tub for $28.99 which is a 30 serving caffeine-free and sugar-free alternative, but both utilize the Golden Berry flavor.

Fans can purchase the special edition Collector's Box, Energy Tub, and Supreme Hydration Tub NOW exclusively on GFUEL.com from July 17th.

About Marvel Animation's "X-Men '97" Season 2

Marvel Animation's Emmy®-nominated series "X-Men '97" returns to Disney+ for a second season on July 1. A trailer and poster are available now to download and share. The first season of "X-Men '97" is one of the most-watched Disney+ Original animated series (based on hours streamed globally), and a hit with fans and critics alike. It is currently "Certified Fresh" with a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes as of today.

"X-Men '97" Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men's absence. The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

About G FUEL

G FUEL is a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy and hydration products. Founded in 2012, G FUEL boasts an expansive, Zero Sugar product lineup that includes its signature Energy Formula in powder tub, stick packs and ready-to-drink cans, a powdered Energy + Protein Formula and powdered Hydration + Focus Formula. G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, with a global social media footprint of over 500 million followers and product distribution to over 125 countries. Thanks to its years of proven success and resonance in gaming and entertainment, G FUEL has forged iconic partnerships with pop culture creators, professional athletes, major game publishers and internationally-recognized entertainment studios. Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Alexander Casillas | Sr. Partnerships Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE G FUEL