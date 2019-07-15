G Fuel, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, Is Now Available In 16-Ounce Cans Nationwide

The lineup features a proprietary combination of the following key ingredients:

300 milligrams of PurCaf® organic caffeine

S7™, a blend of seven plant-based ingredients that have been clinically shown to increase nitric oxide by 230%

Assorted vitamins, such as B6 and B12

Suntheanine™, 100% pure L-Theanine

goBHB®, a ready-to-use ketone body

And the amino acid L-Tyrosine – with zero sugar and zero calories.

The result is enhanced gaming performance due to increased energy, extreme focus, and improved reaction time, all without the crash that's associated with sugary energy drinks.

"For years our customers and the gaming community have been begging us to release a ready-to-drink version of our energy formula powder. Today, that becomes a reality," said G Fuel Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We work hard to meet our customers' needs while also pushing the envelope, and we're proud to introduce a game-changing product that does both."

Ready-to-drink G Fuel in 16-ounce cans are available in 4-packs and 12-packs (single flavor or variety), priced at $10.99 and $31.99 respectively.

ABOUT G FUEL

G Fuel Energy Formula – The Official Energy Drink of Esports® – was first developed in 2012 and quickly grew into an online sensation among the esports community. Today, G Fuel is the energy drink of choice of the best esports players in the world , including some with their own custom G Fuel flavors, and is shipped to over 125 countries around the world.

All of the mouth-watering flavors in G Fuel's powdered version are sugar-free, have only 25 calories per serving, and are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants from 19 different fruit extracts. The ready-to-drink version is sugar-free with zero calories and features a proprietary combination of whole-food caffeine from unroasted coffee beans with the amino acid L-Tyrosine – a unique pairing that sets G Fuel's ready-to-drink product apart from all others. So, whether it's for business or pleasure, for work or play, or just life in general, we've got the energy, focus, hydration, and endurance to keep you going – without the crash. #FuelYourLife

