G FUEL Unleashes GHOST FACE® Inspired Collection in Collaboration with Fun World

The Stab Stimulant Collector's Box features a new varietal that combines the dark, delicious twist of cherry and green apple flavor that will send shivers down your spine. Inspired by Father Death, this blood-red hue comes in 40-Serving Energy Tubs ($35.99) and 30-Serving Supreme Hydration Tubs ($25.99), perfect for rehydrating after a killer marathon or surviving a late-night horror binge.

For the first time, fans can awaken the spirit of a true horror legend by building their own limited-edition Collector's Box. Inside, fans will be able to select either the G FUEL Stab Stimulant Supreme Hydration Tub or Energy Tub, and then match their selection with an exclusive Stainless Steel ($64.99) or Plastic Shaker Cup ($39.99). All Stab Stimulant Collector's Boxes come with limited-edition GHOST FACE® stickers.

"This collaboration with Fun World extends our commitment to elevating pop culture moments, particularly in the horror genre, which creates a truly unique experience for our fans," said G FUEL CEO Bryan Crowley. "GHOST FACE® emerged onto the scene in the early 1990s and since then has become a horror icon, remaining a cult classic for all horror fans. We know how much our community loves horror, and the limited-edition Stab Stimulant collection is a perfect way to celebrate that. It's all about delivering innovative, themed products that resonate with our audience and keep them engaged."

The Stab Stimulant Energy Formula pays homage to the horror classic and fuels the day with every scoop, delivering killer stamina and dedicated focus. Packed with vital electrolytes and vitamins, the Stab Stimulant Supreme Hydration Formula keeps you hydrated and in peak condition, whether marathoning horror flicks or grinding through an intense game session. Both Stab Stimulant formulas have zero sugar and contain antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving is only 15 calories, and the Energy formula includes 140 mg of caffeine.

G FUEL has a history of successful horror collaborations, creating fear-inspired energy formulas that resonate with horror enthusiasts and gamers alike. The new GHOST FACE® collection is the latest addition to a killer franchise lineup of classic franchises, including Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Chucky, and Dead by Deadlight, which features the star-slayer GHOST FACE®.

Fans can join the waitlist now and purchase the limited-edition custom collector's boxes exclusively on GFUEL.com from July 10 to July 17, 2024. Individual products and a Stab Stimulant Glow Starter Kit ($14.99) will be available for the spooky season starting this September, allowing more fans to enjoy this blood-dripping flavor.

