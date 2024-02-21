G FUEL Unlocks New Powers with "My Hero Academia" Energy Drink Collab

News provided by

G FUEL

21 Feb, 2024, 15:15 ET

G FUEL Quirk Is Available Now as a Limited-Edition Steel Collector's Box and 40-Serving Tub While Supplies Last

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL Energy Formula, in collaboration with global anime brand Crunchyroll and My Hero Academia, today announced that its super-powered My Hero Academia flavor, G FUEL Quirk, is now available for pre-order as a limited-edition Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

Continue Reading
G FUEL Quirk, inspired by "My Hero Academia," is available now for pre-order at GFUEL.com.
G FUEL Quirk, inspired by "My Hero Academia," is available now for pre-order at GFUEL.com.

Inspired by the unique trait that gives heroes and villains their unbelievable abilities in the blockbuster anime series, G FUEL Quirk is a mega-charged Blueberry Lemon Matcha combination formulated to help you unlock your innermost potential and become who you were always meant to be!

The G FUEL Quirk Collector's Box is a scholastic throwback, styled after a vintage metal lunchbox and emblazoned with many of My Hero Academia's most celebrated heroes and villains, including the virtuous Deku, the gravity defying Uravity and the sinister Tomura Shigaraki. Inside the Collector's Box is a 40-Serving Tub of G FUEL Quirk, an exclusive 24 oz G FUEL x My Hero Academia Stainless Steel Full-Art Shaker Cup and 10 stickers showcasing fan-favorite characters from the series in dynamic poses. Fans can also pick up G FUEL Quirk in a standalone 40-serving Tub.

"My Hero Academia is a high-energy series about harnessing your Quirk to do great things, and this new collaboration with G FUEL will bring those Quirks to life a fun and delicious way for fans," said Anna Songco Adamian, VP of Global Consumer Products, Crunchyroll.

Like all G FUEL Energy Formula products, G FUEL Quirk is zero sugar and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"My Hero Academia fans are among the most passionate in the anime community, so we're thrilled to fuel that passion with a brand-new flavor that brings them right into the world of the series," said G FUEL CEO Bryan Crowley. "Sometimes, you need a superheroic boost to tackle the challenges of the day, and that's where G FUEL Quirk comes in." 

Discover your Quirk by pre-ordering the G FUEL x My Hero Academia Collector's Box and Tub now at GFUEL.com!

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans and powdered Hydration Formula, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 360,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 500 million followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of PewDiePie, Ninja, Jynxzi, NoisyButters, Mikal BridgesMichael Dickson, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Gearbox Software, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Atari, Rare Ltd., Disney, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. 

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

 Press Contact:
[email protected]

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:
[email protected]

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and membership Premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts—top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

The Crunchyroll app is available on nearly 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

About My Hero Academia 

My Hero Academia is a Japanese anime series based on the popular comics by Kohei Horikoshi. It is set in a world where about eighty percent of the population has a superpowered Quirk. Heroes protect people and society from accidents, disasters, and villains—criminals who use their Quirks for evil. The story of Izuku Midoriya and his classmates at U.A. High School and their growth, fights, and friendship unfolds as they aim to become such heroes.

SOURCE G FUEL

Also from this source

G FUEL Parties On with "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" Flavor Collab

G FUEL Parties On with "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" Flavor Collab

G FUEL Energy Formula, in collaboration with Creative Licensing Corporation, honors two of the greatest heroes of our time – or any time – with Wyld...
G FUEL and ATLUS Join Forces to Take On the Dark Hour with a "Persona 3 Reload" Energy Drink

G FUEL and ATLUS Join Forces to Take On the Dark Hour with a "Persona 3 Reload" Energy Drink

G FUEL Energy Formula and ATLUS celebrate the immersive reimagining of one of the most influential role-playing games of all time, Persona 3 Reload™, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Retail

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.