G FUEL Unlocks New Powers with "My Hero Academia" Energy Drink Collab

G FUEL Quirk Is Available Now as a Limited-Edition Steel Collector's Box and 40-Serving Tub While Supplies Last

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL Energy Formula, in collaboration with global anime brand Crunchyroll and My Hero Academia, today announced that its super-powered My Hero Academia flavor, G FUEL Quirk, is now available for pre-order as a limited-edition Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

Inspired by the unique trait that gives heroes and villains their unbelievable abilities in the blockbuster anime series, G FUEL Quirk is a mega-charged Blueberry Lemon Matcha combination formulated to help you unlock your innermost potential and become who you were always meant to be!

The G FUEL Quirk Collector's Box is a scholastic throwback, styled after a vintage metal lunchbox and emblazoned with many of My Hero Academia's most celebrated heroes and villains, including the virtuous Deku, the gravity defying Uravity and the sinister Tomura Shigaraki. Inside the Collector's Box is a 40-Serving Tub of G FUEL Quirk, an exclusive 24 oz G FUEL x My Hero Academia Stainless Steel Full-Art Shaker Cup and 10 stickers showcasing fan-favorite characters from the series in dynamic poses. Fans can also pick up G FUEL Quirk in a standalone 40-serving Tub.

"My Hero Academia is a high-energy series about harnessing your Quirk to do great things, and this new collaboration with G FUEL will bring those Quirks to life a fun and delicious way for fans," said Anna Songco Adamian, VP of Global Consumer Products, Crunchyroll.

Like all G FUEL Energy Formula products, G FUEL Quirk is zero sugar and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"My Hero Academia fans are among the most passionate in the anime community, so we're thrilled to fuel that passion with a brand-new flavor that brings them right into the world of the series," said G FUEL CEO Bryan Crowley. "Sometimes, you need a superheroic boost to tackle the challenges of the day, and that's where G FUEL Quirk comes in."

Discover your Quirk by pre-ordering the G FUEL x My Hero Academia Collector's Box and Tub now at GFUEL.com!

About G FUEL



G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula , ready-to-drink cans and powdered Hydration Formula , G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 360,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 500 million followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of PewDiePie , Ninja , Jynxzi , NoisyButters , Mikal Bridges , Michael Dickson , Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Gearbox Software, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Atari, Rare Ltd., Disney, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and membership Premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts—top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

The Crunchyroll app is available on nearly 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

About My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is a Japanese anime series based on the popular comics by Kohei Horikoshi. It is set in a world where about eighty percent of the population has a superpowered Quirk. Heroes protect people and society from accidents, disasters, and villains—criminals who use their Quirks for evil. The story of Izuku Midoriya and his classmates at U.A. High School and their growth, fights, and friendship unfolds as they aim to become such heroes.

