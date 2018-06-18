G Marine to End New Boat Partnership With Fairline Yachts as It Strengthens Its Alliance With Astondoa

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- G Marine Yacht Sales, mostly known as Fairline Florida, is ending today an almost 10-year-old business relationship and will no longer represent Fairline Yachts in the region.

Alberto Galante CEO of G Marine, explains: "Fairline and G Marine remain the best of friends, but after 2 years into the new company Fairline Yachts, we decided that our strategic goals just do not align."

New Astondoa 100 Century sold by G Marine Yacht Sales Astondoa 100 Century

On another note, G Marine and Astondoa have just confirmed the sale of a 100 Century, which will make its USA Debut next Fall 2019, in addition to new stock orders from G Marine for the upcoming Boat Show Season. Galante adds, "We are very excited about the innovative product design coming out of the Astondoa Yard. With the renewal of our partnership with Astondoa, we will be announcing new products with superb quality, and 'user experience based' product design which will revolutionize the way we all go boating."

G Marine is pleased to continue their long-standing relationship with the brand and looks forward to what is ahead as Astondoa continues to grow and evolve as one of Europe's premier custom yacht builder.

Exclusive dealer in North America for Spanish custom yacht builder, Astondoa, G Marine offers a fine, diverse selection of new or brokerage yachts for various needs and budgets.

For more information visit G Marine at its Fort Lauderdale office, 1515 SE 17th Street, or on the web at www.gmyachts.com. 954 866 1636. High-resolution photography available upon request and online.

Contact: Romina Bompani - 754-422-6985 – 197249@email4pr.com

