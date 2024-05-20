G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. Announces a Partnership with Peter N Nielsen to Drive Health and Wellness Innovation

REHOVOT, Israel, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (GMVD), a telehealth, medical device, and remote patient monitoring company, announced today a Partnership with Peter N Nielsen to Drive Health and Wellness Innovation. G Medical, a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Peter N Nielsen, renowned fitness icon, author, and creator/host of worldwide TV show "Peter's Principles." This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the pursuit of revolutionizing health and wellness through cutting-edge technology and inspiring personal journeys.

Peter N Nielsen's remarkable story, from overcoming Crohn's disease to becoming a beacon of inspiration for millions worldwide, aligns perfectly with G Medical's mission to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being. Through this partnership, G Medical and Peter N Nielsen aim to leverage their combined expertise and influence to drive innovation, raise awareness, and inspire positive lifestyle changes.

As part of the partnership, G Medical and Peter N Nielsen will collaborate on a range of initiatives, including Health and Wellness Education, Innovative Healthcare Solutions, and Community Engagement. Through these initiatives and more, G Medical and Peter N Nielsen are committed to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and empowering individuals to live their best lives.

Media contact:

Peter Nielsen

[email protected]

About Peter N Nielsen:

Peter N Nielsen is a renowned fitness icon, author, and motivational speaker who has inspired millions with his remarkable journey from battling Crohn's disease to achieving success as a fitness guru and wellness advocate. Through his Worldwide TV series "Peter's Principles" and his work as a coach and mentor, Peter N Nielsen empowers individuals to prioritize their health and well-being and live their best lives.

About G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. is a healthcare company engaged in the development of next generation mHealth and telemedicine solutions and monitoring service platforms. The Company's product lines consist of its Prizma, a clinical-grade device that can transform almost any smartphone into a medical monitoring device, enabling healthcare providers and individuals to monitor, manage, and share a wide range of vital signs; its Extended Holter Monitoring and Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Patch services, utilizing multi-channel patient-worn biosensors, with algorithms for real-time analysis, and transmission of ECG data continuously. Its monitoring services include two Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities. https://gmedinnovations.com/.

SOURCE G Medical Innovations