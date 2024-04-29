G Mining Ventures Corp. Opens the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

Apr 29, 2024, 10:47 ET

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Louis-Pierre Gignac, President and Chief Executive Officer, G Mining Ventures Corp (the "Company") (TSX: GMIN), and his team joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's graduation to TSX.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. To learn more, please visit: https://www.gminingventures.com/.

G Mining Ventures Corp. Opens the Market Monday, April 29, 2024
G Mining Ventures Corp. Opens the Market Monday, April 29, 2024

