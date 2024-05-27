G Mining Ventures Provides Tocantinzinho Project Update

Figure 8 – Reclaim Barge (CNW Group/G Mining Ventures Corp)

Figure 9 – Tailings Pumps (CNW Group/G Mining Ventures Corp)

Figure 10 – Synchronous Condensers (CNW Group/G Mining Ventures Corp)

Figure 11 – Main Substation (CNW Group/G Mining Ventures Corp)

Figure 12 – Electrical Room (CNW Group/G Mining Ventures Corp)

Figure 13 – Process Plant Control Room (CNW Group/G Mining Ventures Corp)

Tocantinzinho Project Update

Area Progress to Date (at April 30, 2024 unless otherwise noted) Health & Safety o Total of 5,174,356 person-hours worked with industry leading Health and Safety

performance. o LTIFR of 0.04. o TRIFR of 0.31, compared to global industry average of 0.80. Budget o Project remains on budget and on schedule. o Project commitments total $458 million, including expenditures of $447 million

(98% of project total). o Budget is tracking in line with the Feasibility Study dated February 9, 2022

(filed under GMIN's profile on Sedar, entitled "Feasibility Study – NI 43-

101 Technical Report, Tocantinzinho Gold Project."). Schedule o Total Project progress is 93% and remains on schedule for commercial production

in H2-24. Construction

Progress o Total construction is 95% complete. o The Mine Maintenance Facility is complete and in use. o Mill installation is progressing well, with imminent mechanical completion. o The following support facilities for the Process Plant are completed: o Assay Laboratory o Reagent Storage Buildings o Mill Office o Process Workshop o Process Security Gate o Control Room o Primary crusher o Ore Reclaim system o Pre-Leach Thickener o Industrial Water o Gland Water o Flotation Tailings Storage Facility main dam reached final elevation of 150 metres

for Phase 1: o Spillway excavation and geocell channel complete. o Downstream rockfill of the spillway complete. o Placement of the downstream filter material complete. o Piezometer installation 50% complete. o Carbon-in-Leach ("CIL") Tailings Storage Facility construction complete: o Completed liner. o Leak detection system installed. o Revegetation of the external slopes with hydroseeding and

geomembranes 50% complete. Pre-Production

Mining o 12.4 Mt of material excavated from the starter pit to date, ahead of schedule,

unaffected by rain events and now entering the dry season. o Owner-operated mining operations started in September 2022, with pre-

production mining rate exceeding 50 ktpd. o Grade control assays performed in GMIN's on-site laboratory, using blasthole

sampling. o Grade reconciliation has been positive, with unplanned ore identified outside of

the Feasibility Study reserves model, in the andesite unit and additional

mineralized saprolite. o A total of 1.5Mt of ore has been stockpiled, grading 0.85 g/t. o Mine dispatch system (MS4M) implementation including high precision for

primary loading units and production drills is underway and expected to be fully

operational in June 2024. Powerline o 193-km 138 kV powerline from Novo Progresso to TZ and associated substations

are commissioned and energized. o Drawing electricity from the national grid at favourable rates, per the power

purchase agreement signed with CEMIG, large Brazilian energy group, as

previously announced on June 1, 2023. Operational

Readiness o Personnel is recruited in accordance with the training and commissioning

requirements, using current construction personnel when qualified and available. o The plant team is working together with the commissioning team to optimise the

commissioning and start-up of the Plant and to ensure that the plant team is

aware of all operational and maintenance requirements and to take ownership of

the Plant once commissioning is complete. o All plant employees are receiving plant operational training sessions including

Flotation, Crusher and Stockpile, Gravity and Intensive Leach, Pre-Leach

Thickener, CIL, and Detox operations. Reagents Preparation and Flotation

training is ongoing. o The International Cyanide Management Institute ("ICMI") Kick-off meeting was

held with committee members to start activities in each area with the objective

to have Tocantinzinho compliant with the ICMI Cyanide code. Commissioning o Commissioning of the process plant is progressing according to the plan with the

following areas commissioned and handed over to operations: Transmission line,

main substation, primary crusher, ore reclaim, pebble recirculation, pre-leach

thickener, CIL, detox, water reclaim, plant water and air services, reagent

preparation, etc. o All balance of plant infrastructure is commissioned and handed over to operations. Human

Resources o 1,507 employees and contractors are currently employed by the Project with

94% of the workforce comprised of Brazilians. o Majority of senior positions (Managers and Senior staff) have been filled during

construction with only the Process Plant positions being recent additions.

Project Development Timeline

The Project remains on track and on budget for commercial production in H2-2024.

Virtual Site Tour and Feasibility Study Presentation

Updated satellite imagery and 360 photography showing the site progress is available through the corporate presentation at: https://vrify.com/decks/14338. A 3D presentation of the Project Feasibility Study is available at: Feasibility Study 3D VRIFY Presentation. Both presentations can be accessed by visiting GMIN's website at https://www.gminingventures.com.

Timetable and Next Steps

Upcoming key milestones include:

June 3, 2024 : Record Date for GMIN's Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting

: Record Date for GMIN's Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting July 9 , 2024: GMIN's Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting (for the approval of transaction with Reunion Gold Corporation and annual corporate matters)

, 2024: GMIN's Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting (for the approval of transaction with Reunion Gold Corporation and annual corporate matters) Q2-24: Process plant commissioning commence

H2-24: Commercial production

Update Photos

Qualified Person

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer of GMIN, a QP as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed the press release on behalf of the Corporation and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by its flagship Tocantinzinho Gold Project in mining friendly and prospective State of Pará, Brazil.

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gminingventures.com.

