G-P Announces New Chief Revenue Officer, Vernon Irvin

Irvin's vast experience accelerating sales in software and tech-enabled businesses will drive growth for the world's leading Global Employment Platform

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), the leading Global Employment Platform™ that makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, announced that Vernon Irvin has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Irvin will lead G-P's revenue generation efforts with oversight of the entire Global Revenue organization comprising sales, partners, business development, revenue operations, sales enablement, and training teams.

Vernon Irvin, Chief Revenue Officer, G-P

Irvin is a seasoned executive who brings decades of experience leading software and tech-enabled businesses. Most recently he was the CRO and co-CEO at Everbridge, a $400m SaaS communication business where he led the company to 25-35% growth each quarter. Prior to Everbridge, Irvin ran a 2,000+ person team at CenturyLink, serving as the SVP, Sales, and Services for CenturyLink's $4b+ SMB division. Irvin also brings broader business experience including roles as a GM, CMO, and President for system integrators, security software and media companies.

"Vernon will be instrumental to our next phase of growth and delivering on our goal of providing companies access to the entire global workforce with exceptional customer experience," said Bob Cahill, CEO, Globalization Partners. "His proficiency in building infrastructure, complemented by his leadership philosophy and customer-first mentality, will be invaluable as we continue to eliminate barriers to global business across new markets and industries around the globe."

G-P created the Employer of Record industry in 2012 shifting the paradigm that required companies to have subsidiaries or local branch offices to build a global workforce enabling companies to hire talent from anywhere in the world. Since then, demand for this new way of hiring has exploded as companies around the globe embrace hybrid and remote working.

"I'm thrilled to be joining an innovative company like G-P at a time when there is so much opportunity to bring our Global Employment Platform to new customers around the globe," said Vernon Irvin, Chief Revenue Officer, G-P. I look forward to working with the team to develop go-to-market strategies that accelerate demand to enable the everywhere workforce."

G-P's solution offers companies greater access to talent, the ability to scale remote teams, and grow revenue faster anywhere in the world. Research firms, NelsonHall, and Everest Group have both named G-P Employer of Record (EOR) industry leaders. Please click here to learn more about what sets us apart.

About G-P

Hire international talent quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, global employment platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. G-P: Global Made Possible

