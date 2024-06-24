G-P Introduces AI-Powered Global Hiring & Onboarding for HR Teams and Professionals Worldwide

G-P's industry leading intelligent compliance technology leverages 13+ years of global employment expertise to automate and simplify critical steps in the employment experience

CHICAGO, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY – G-P (Globalization Partners) , the recognized leader in the global employment market and standard bearer for industry compliance, today announced AI-powered global onboarding in G-P's employer of record products. The new experience is designed to help businesses quickly and compliantly manage the hiring and onboarding experience from generating the offer to signing the employment agreement to managing all of the onboarding and benefits set up.

G-P's new AI-powered onboarding delivers smart compliance by country. It provides contextual compliance-assured insights and support in real-time, customizing the onboarding experience and streamlining hiring workflows for both employers and employees.

In addition, it leverages G-P's Global Intelligence Assistant - GIA - introduced in 2023, to provide users with instant answers 24/7 to aid in a compliant onboarding journey. GIA puts global regulatory compliance at users' fingertips. Built on G-P's 13+ years of proprietary expertise, GIA removes the need to become or hire experts on global and local HR, tax and legal matters.

"With AI and our intelligent compliance technology, we have forever changed how companies will hire and onboard professionals worldwide," said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. "We've combined G-P's 13+ years of global expertise and technological expertise with the power of GIA, our global intelligence assistant, to deliver greater efficiency and compliance, enabling companies to scale and build teams in more than 180 countries worldwide."

G-P delivers instant contextual intelligence through GIA, enabling a more intuitive and efficient hiring and onboarding experience:

Employment contract creation and customization - Creates and customizes compliant employment contracts leveraging onboarding data and compliant templates

Employee profile updates - Enables self-service capabilities to update professional profiles and enroll in payroll and benefits

Benefits recommendations - Recommends benefit package options including insights, competitive data and local information customized by country

Compliance support- Provides country-specific and region-specific guidance on regulations surrounding job titles and descriptions, probationary periods and other topics

Ease of use - Dynamically generates guided workflows ensuring fully compliant onboarding at every step of the process

Visit G-P onsite at SHRM Annual in Chicago June 23-26 (booth #1241) to learn more about GIA and hear the latest insights on AI in HR during its speaking session June 24 at 11:15 a.m. CT, " AI at Work: Harnessing New AI Tech To Scale and Transform Your Workforce ." The session will explore new research surrounding AI in global business, providing a revealing discussion on challenges, opportunities and practical applications of AI in HR.

Download G-P's latest AI research here: AI at Work: Unlocking Global Opportunities .

