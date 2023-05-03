G-P Wins 2023 ADP Marketplace Sales Choice Award

Recognition highlights the outstanding performance and continued momentum of G-P's global employment product suite within ADP Marketplace

BOSTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), the pioneer and recognized leader of the global employment industry, today announced it has won the 2023 ADP Marketplace Sales Choice Award. G-P was selected as the winner by the ADP sales team, recognizing G-P Meridian Suite™ as the solution that resonates most with ADP clients and prospects that have a need for hiring global employees.

2023 marks the third consecutive year G-P has earned recognition at the ADP Marketplace Partner Summit. G-P previously was recognized as ADP Marketplace Partner of the Year in 2022 and ADP Marketplace Rookie of the Year in 2021.

"For more than a decade, G-P has enabled companies to build global teams with unbeatable speed-to market and compliance," said Vernon Irvin, chief revenue officer, G-P. "This recognition from ADP Marketplace celebrates the value that our solutions and our integration with ADP bring to business leaders who are looking to stay ahead of the curve in the new world of work."

G-P Meridian Suite is the first fully customizable SaaS-based global employment product suite and the only global employment suite with flexible solutions that are complemented by the depth and knowledge of hundreds of in-country HR and legal experts around the world. Companies are now empowered to operate and hire globally, knowing they are backed by trusted human intelligence and technology, and without setting up local entities.

