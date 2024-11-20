G-P's Global Employment Products Now Available on SAP® Store

G-P integrates with SAP SuccessFactors to help joint customers hire, onboard and manage teams anywhere

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY -- G-P (Globalization Partners) , recognized by industry analysts as the undisputed leader in global employment, today announced that G-P's global employment solutions are now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. G-P's comprehensive global HR tech solutions now integrate with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and Employee Central Payroll to help joint customers hire, onboard and manage teams anywhere in the world — quickly, compliantly and without setting up entities.

"G-P's integration with SAP opens up the world of work for employers," said Lori McNally, senior vice president, partners, G-P. "By bringing together the strengths of our AI-powered global employment offerings - Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor - with SAP, G-P offers the most comprehensive global HR tech solutions for customers everywhere. Together, we provide access to the most innovative solutions, mission-critical reliability, compliance and seamless integrations to deliver everything a company needs to hire, onboard and manage global teams without the costs associated with setting up an entity."

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com , delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

G-P is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About G-P

G-P is the recognized leader in global employment, delivering everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle. G-P offers a robust suite of products, including the world's first AI-based global HR compliance advisor, G-P Gia™, and AI-enabled Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

