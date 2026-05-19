G Pub Providence Partners with Scotland's Tartan Army and Hasbro Children's Hospital to Celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup All Summer Long

Exclusive Scotland x Rhode Island FC scarves available for pickup at G Pub Providence, with proceeds benefiting Pediatric Hematology Oncology at Hasbro Children's

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G Pub Providence is proud to announce a landmark summer partnership with the Providence Tartan Army Children's Appeal and Hasbro Children's Hospital at Brown University Health, bringing the passion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to the heart of Providence while supporting one of Rhode Island's most beloved pediatric care programs.

Cold drafts. Heated matches. That's our kind of night. Tap in. GPub Providence.

From the opening whistle through the final, G Pub will serve as Providence's premier destination for World Cup watch parties, communal viewing events, and fan celebrations all summer long. Whether you're a die-hard football fan or simply looking for an electric atmosphere to share with friends, G Pub is the place to be.

A Partnership Rooted in Community

In collaboration with the Tartan Army and Hasbro Children's Hospital, G Pub is channeling the spirit of the World Cup into something meaningful. All donations made through the partnership's dedicated link will directly support the Pediatric Hematology Oncology unit at Hasbro Children's, giving fans a powerful way to celebrate the beautiful game while giving back to the children and families who need it most.

Exclusive Scotland x Rhode Island FC Scarves

To mark the occasion, a limited-edition Scotland x Rhode Island FC scarf, a collector's item uniting two communities through their shared love of football. Each scarf purchase comes bundled with a ticket to the Scotland vs. Rhode Island FC match on Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 PM at Centreville Bank Stadium, offered at a special discounted package price.

Scarves will be available for pickup at G Pub Providence during Scotland Watch Parties on the following dates:

Friday, June 13: Scotland Watch Party at G Pub Providence

Thursday, June 19: Scotland Watch Party at G Pub Providence

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure their scarf and enjoy the pre-match atmosphere at one of Providence's most vibrant hospitality destinations.

World Cup All Summer Long at G Pub

G Pub Providence will host a full slate of World Cup watch parties and fan events throughout the tournament, bringing the global excitement of football to downtown Providence in a setting that is equal parts neighborhood pub and premium hospitality experience. Expect lively crowds, specialty cocktails and food offerings, in-match activations, and the kind of communal energy that only the World Cup can create.

"This summer is going to be unlike anything Providence has seen before," said a spokesperson for G Pub. "We wanted to create a home base for fans, a place where the match is on, the energy is high, and every game feels like a celebration. Partnering with the Tartan Army and Hasbro Children's makes it that much more special. We're having fun and doing good at the same time."

About G Pub Providence

G Pub Providence is a premier dining and hospitality destination in the heart of downtown Providence, Rhode Island, offering exceptional food, craft beverages, and a welcoming atmosphere for every occasion. Part of the G Hospitality portfolio, G Pub is committed to creating memorable experiences for guests and meaningful impact in the communities it serves.

About the Tartan Army

The Providence Tartan Army Children's Appeal is a charitable initiative that harnesses the passion of Scottish football supporters to raise funds for children's causes. In partnership with the Hasbro Children's Hospital at Brown University Health, the Appeal is directing donations to support the Pediatric Hematology Oncology unit.

About Hasbro Children's Hospital at Brown University Health

Hasbro Children's Hospital is Rhode Island's only dedicated pediatric hospital, providing comprehensive care to children and families across the region. The hospital's Pediatric Hematology Oncology program delivers specialized, compassionate care to children facing blood disorders and cancer diagnoses.

SOURCE G Pub