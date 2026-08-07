G-QUE BBQ IS FIRING UP A NEW LOCATION IN PARKER, COLORADO

Colorado's championship BBQ brand broke ground Aug 3, with an opening planned for late 2026

PARKER, Colo., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Championship BBQ is officially on its way to Parker. G-Que BBQ broke ground at its future location near South Parker Road and E-470. The restaurant will become G-Que's 11th location, marking another major milestone for the growing, homegrown Colorado brand.

Opening in late 2026, G-Que Parker will feature rotating weekly specials such as brisket cheesesteaks and pork belly burnt ends, a full bar, G-Que's famous $1 Happy Hour Beer and grab-and-go Ice Cream Farm treats. Dine-in, takeout and catering will also be available.

Guests will be able to order ahead through the G-Que app, buzz through the convenient Que-Thru and have their food ready to pick up when they arrive.

"Parker has a strong sense of community and a lot of hometown pride, which makes it a natural fit for G-Que," said founder and championship pitmaster Jason Ganahl. "We're excited to bring our Championship BBQ to the neighborhood and create a place where people can meet for dinner, grab a drink and celebrate together."

About G-Que BBQ

Founded in 2015, G-Que BBQ grew from Colorado's competitive barbecue circuit into the state's most recognized homegrown BBQ brand. Its championship history includes Grand and Reserve Grand Champion finishes, Team of the Year honors, perfect scores across multiple categories and induction into the Rocky Mountain BBQ Association Hall of Fame.

Known for premium meats smoked fresh daily and small-batch sides, G-Que currently operates six Colorado restaurants in Westminster, Lone Tree, Lakewood, Thornton, Timnath and Denver's McGregor Square, plus four stadium locations at Empower Field at Mile High, Coors Field, Folsom Field and Canvas Stadium. Its full-service catering program brings Championship BBQ to family celebrations, weddings, corporate gatherings and large-scale events.

Beyond its restaurants, G-Que shares its passion and expertise with BBQ enthusiasts around the world through its YouTube channel, featuring approachable techniques for everyone from backyard beginners to championship-level cooks. Ganahl is also the author of the G-Que BBQ Cookbook, featuring more than 75 recipes, step-by-step techniques and competition BBQ insights.

Learn more about G-Que BBQ, explore the menu or book catering

G-QUE Championship BBQ

Contact: Lexie Nolen

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SOURCE G-Que BBQ