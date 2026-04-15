G-QUE BBQ SETS GRAND OPENING DATE FOR TIMNATH LOCATION

Colorado's Championship BBQ arrives in Northern Colorado on April 23

TIMNATH, Colo., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of planning, building, and perfecting every last detail, G-Que BBQ is officially ready to open its doors in Northern Colorado. Mark your calendars: G-Que BBQ will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Timnath on Thursday, April 23, 2026, bringing Colorado's Championship BBQ to Northern Colorado for the very first time.

Located at 4931 Cima Vista Drive in the Ladera development, across from Floor & Decor, this highly anticipated restaurant marks a major milestone for the brand as it expands north and introduces a whole new community to its slow-smoked barbeque and local ice cream.

"Like great brisket, this didn't happen overnight. Low and slow for two years—and now it's ready!" said Jason Ganahl, founder and firestarter behind G-Que BBQ. "We've been dreaming about bringing G-Que to Northern Colorado for a long time—and we're ready to show Timnath, and all of our new neighbors, what Championship BBQ is all about."

The new Timnath location is built to deliver the full G-Que experience, featuring:

Over 4,000 square feet of dining space

Seating for approximately 170 guests

A full bar and patio built for Colorado sunshine

The Ice Cream Farm ice cream counter serving premium small-batch flavors

The Que-Thru Mobile Pick-Up Lane for fast, convenient pick-up of mobile orders

Available for dine-in, pick up or delivery, guests can expect fan-favorite staples like brisket, ribs, pulled pork, wings, turkey and sandwiches alongside rotating Weekly Specials like Peach Bourbon Burnt Ends, Loaded Baked Potatoes, and Cherry Bomb Wings plus other crowd-pleasers that keep every visit fresh and every week something to look forward to. In addition, the brand will be opening with its popular Monday-Friday 2-5pm Happy Hour – first beer $1 plus other drink and food specials including the Pitmaster's Pick-3 – an assortment of smoke-meats and a side for a shareable midday snack.

PROUD PARTNER OF RAMS FOOTBALL

G-Que BBQ is also proud to announce its newest partnership with the Colorado State Rams, expanding its presence in Northern Colorado in a big way.

Starting this upcoming football season, G-Que will have a presence at Canvas Stadium, bringing Championship BBQ directly to Rams fans on game day. The partnership will also include in-game promotions and fan engagement throughout the season.

"This partnership is a huge step for us as we enter Northern Colorado," said Nick Usher, president G-Que BBQ. "We love being part of the local sports scene, and we're excited to connect with Rams fans throughout the community and be part of that game day energy."

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP (AND FREE BBQ)

From grand opening events to Rams game day promotions, there's a lot coming.

Want early access to grand opening deals, surprise offers, game day rewards, and a free pulled pork sandwich? Visit www.gquebbq.com/gqueclubfreesandwich to sign up now.

ABOUT G-QUE BBQ

Founded in 2015, G-Que BBQ has become a staple across Colorado, known for serving premium, same-day smoked meats and small-batch sides. The brand has earned top honors in multiple KCBS professionally-sanctioned competitions, including Grand Championship, Perfect Scores, Team of the Year, and Rocky Mountain BBQ Hall of Fame status.

With locations in Westminster, Lone Tree, Lakewood, Thornton and Denver—as well as stadium presences at Coors Field, Empower Field at Mile High, Folsom Field and soon-to-be Canvas Stadium, G-Que continues to expand its footprint while staying true to its roots: delivering bold flavor, high-quality food, and a memorable guest experience.

Beyond their four walls, G-Que BBQ boasts a robust catering program feeding groups of 20-2000+ for corporate events, weddings, backyard parties and office lunches. Catering is available up and down the front range and beyond and offers a range of service from DIY to fully-staffed events.

Learn more at www.gquebbq.com

G-QUE Championship BBQ

Contact: Emily Kaminski

[email protected]

720-217-9930

SOURCE G-Que BBQ