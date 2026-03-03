G-QUE BBQ EXPANDS INTO DENVER WITH FIRST DOWNTOWN LOCATION AT MCGREGOR SQUARE

Colorado Championship BBQ brand debuts marketplace concept near Coors Field, marking major growth milestone.

DENVER, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Que BBQ, Colorado's Championship BBQ restaurant, is expanding into downtown Denver with the opening of its newest location at McGregor Square Food & Drink on March 4, 2026. The restaurant marks two major milestones for the brand: its first Denver brick-and-mortar presence and its first marketplace (food hall) concept.

Designed for the energy and pace of downtown, the new location will deliver G-Que's signature combination of slow-smoked meats and quick-service convenience, making it an ideal stop for locals, visitors, and sports fans alike.

McGregor Square becomes G-Que's fifth year-round restaurant, complementing existing locations across the Front Range and its popular stadium outposts at Coors Field, Empower Field, and Folsom Field.

Guests can expect a pit-master menu featuring championship favorites such as smoked brisket, stacked sandwiches, competition wings, and fan-favorite sides, all crafted with the same commitment to premium ingredients and same-day smoking that built the brand's reputation.

The opening is timed to meet the spring and summer surge of activity at McGregor Square, positioning G-Que as a go-to dining destination before and after Colorado Rockies games and throughout the year.

"Opening at McGregor Square is a defining step in our growth," said Nick Usher, President of G-Que BBQ. "This marketplace format allows us to introduce our slow-smoked, championship BBQ to the heart of Denver while meeting guests where they live, work, and play."

"Our partnership with the Colorado Rockies has shown us the incredible appetite for high-quality BBQ in this area," said Jason Ganahl, Founder of G-Que BBQ. "Now we're excited to serve fans, downtown residents, and visitors every day — whether they're heading to a game, grabbing lunch, or looking for an easy dinner."

While the marketplace menu will be streamlined for speed and accessibility, guests will still enjoy the benefits of G-Que Club, the brand's loyalty program. New members receive a free pulled pork sandwich along with exclusive rewards, offers, and updates. Guests can sign up at: www.gquebbq.com/gqueclub

The McGregor Square location will offer pickup, delivery, carryout, and catering, expanding access to G-Que's championship BBQ throughout the Denver metro area.

About G-Que BBQ

Founded in 2015, G-Que BBQ has earned national recognition through multiple professionally sanctioned Kansas City Barbeque Society competitions, capturing Grand Championships, Reserve Grand Championships, Team of the Year honors, and perfect scores across major categories. The brand is also a proud inductee into the Rocky Mountain BBQ Association Hall of Fame.

Known for premium smoked meats prepared fresh daily and small-batch sides like creamy mac & cheese and pit-smoked beans, G-Que has become a staple for BBQ lovers across Colorado.

Today, G-Que operates restaurants in Westminster, Lone Tree, Lakewood, and Thornton, alongside stadium locations that serve thousands of fans each season.

Beyond its restaurants, G-Que delivers a high-volume catering program capable of serving events from 20 to more than 2,000 guests, including weddings, corporate gatherings, and large-scale celebrations.

The brand also connects with a global BBQ audience through its YouTube channel, which has generated over 14 million views showcasing techniques ranging from backyard basics to championship-level cooking.

Learn more, explore the menu, or book catering at www.gquebbq.com.

G-QUE Championship BBQ

Contact: Emily Kaminski

[email protected]

720-217-9930

SOURCE G-Que BBQ