G-Que BBQ Launches Holiday Gift Card Sale: 20% Off All Digital Gift Cards Through December 31

From November 28th to December 31st, enjoy a 20% discount on digital gift cards that can be scheduled for delivery making gifting BBQ easy.

G-Que BBQ, Colorado's Championship BBQ, today announced the launch of its annual holiday gift card campaign—offering 20% off all digital gift cards from Friday, November 28 through December 31.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's campaign celebrates the reality that no two holiday shoppers are the same… but all of them deserve a win. Whether you're the thoughtful gifter who starts planning in October or the hero who buys presents in the parking lot before the party, G-Que's holiday gift card sale ensures you'll look like you had it handled all along.

To order, visit www.gquebbq.com/giftcards between November 28th and December 31st to purchase digital gift cards at a 20% discount. Digital gift cards provide an easy and universally appreciated present, especially for those whose love language is brisket.

"Every family has that Dad, husband, or brother-in-law who lights up for great BBQ," said Jason Ganahl, founder of G-Que BBQ. "But we also know you're shopping for teachers, coaches, neighbors, coworkers, Secret Santa exchanges, and the occasional White Elephant showdown. A digital G-Que gift card makes it easy—fast for last-minute shoppers, thoughtful for the planners, and delicious for everyone receiving it."

What sets these digital gift cards apart is their ease of purchase and delivery. Customers can schedule the cards to be sent in advance or deliver them immediately to recipients. The added bonus of a 20% discount from November 28th to December 31st provides a cost savings for the gift-giver while ensuring the recipient enjoys the full value of G-Que BBQ's offerings.

Key features of G-Que BBQ digital gift cards:

Gift cards can be used in-restaurant, online or through the G-Que App where G-Que Club members receive credit for purchases and enjoy special BBQ freebies throughout the year. Sign up online here: www.gquebbq.com/gqueclub

Founded in 2015, G-Que BBQ has earned its place at the top of Colorado's food chain, winning top titles in multiple professionally sanctioned KCBS competitions – including Grand and Reserve Grand Championships, Team of the Year, perfect scores in Brisket, Pork, Ribs, Chicken and having been inducted into the RMBBQA Hall of Fame. Known for serving up premium, same-day smoked meats and small-batch sides, G-Que has become a household name for BBQ fans across the Front Range.

Beyond the restaurant, G-Que offers a robust catering platform perfect for holiday events, weddings, graduations, and corporate events, of any size. From 20 to 2,000+ guests, G-Que brings the championship BBQ experience straight to your event.

Check out the G-Que BBQ YouTube channel with over 14M views and videos that highlight basics to Championship-style BBQ techniques.

For more information, visit gquebbq.com or follow @gquebbq on social media.

