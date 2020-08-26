G-SHOCK Adds To Its Metal-Forged Collection With New, GA110-Inspired Models For Men

With design features stemming from the venerable GA110 series, the new GM110 line-up boasts a forged metal bezel, involving an intricate shaping process, followed by cutting and polishing steps to achieve a complex form, overall amplifying the stylish ruggedness and toughness. The resin band is formed with a geometric design pattern, adding depth and evoking the image of a machined metal plate to supplement the metal bezel. Additionally, the hour and minute hands are treated with luminescent paint and the indices feature an accentuated contrast.

Highlighting the metals' original textures, the models each arrive in distinct mirror finishing. The GM110G-1A9 features a gold IP bezel while the GM110-1A features a silver one, and the GM110B-1A sports a gray IP bezel with rainbow accents enriching the dial. Combined with these colorful and polished exteriors, is the enhanced visibility supported through the Super Illuminator feature, defying what the standard is for conventional analog-digital combination models.

As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE

In addition to premium design features, the new GM110 models also come equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

200M Water Resistance

Shock Resistance

Magnetic Resistance

Approximately 3 Years Battery Life

Super Illuminator Auto LED Light

5 Daily Alarms ( w/ 1 Snooze Alarm)

1/100 th Sec. Stopwatch

Sec. Stopwatch World Time (31 Time Zones + UTC/48 Cities)

Countdown Timer

Full Auto Calendar

The GM110G-1A9 and GM110B-1A will retail for $230 each and the GM110-1A will retail for $200. The new timepieces will be available for purchase starting this September at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Jonathan Moll

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

[email protected]

[email protected]

Sue Vander Schans / Sofia Izurieta

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

www.casio.com

