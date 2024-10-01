G-SHOCK Announces New Pink Ribbon Models in Partnership with Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Introducing the Exclusive DW5600PK-1 and GMDS5610PK-4, Designed to Raise Awareness and Support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. proudly announces its continued partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF) with the release of two exclusive Pink Ribbon models: the DW5600PK-1 and GMDS5610PK-4. The limited-edition watches are designed to honor survivors, support research efforts, and raise awareness of breast cancer throughout the month of October. This year, Casio America Inc. is donating $20,000, regardless of sales, to BCRF. BCRF is dedicated to ending breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research.

The DW5600PK-1 is a striking black digital timepiece with subtle, pink accents a nod to the Breast Cancer Awareness ribbon. With G-SHOCK's renowned toughness, this model includes a shock resistance, water resistance up to 200 meters and has a 5-year battery life, making it both a meaningful and practical accessory. This timeless piece is perfect for those who want to show their support for the cause, while maintaining a sleek look.

For those who want to make a vibrant statement in support of the cause, the GMDS5610PK-4 offers a fully pink design that embraces the signature color of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Built with G-SHOCK's signature durability, this watch features shock resistance, 200-meter water resistance, and has a 3-year battery life. The vivid pink hue is a symbol of strength, solidarity, and hope for those affected by breast cancer.

G-SHOCK's collaboration with BCRF continues the brand's long-standing commitment to giving back and supporting important causes.

The two new timepieces come equipped with the following features:

Shock Resistant

200M Water Resistant

Water Resistant LED Backlight (Super Illuminator) w/Afterglow

Multifunction Alarm

1/100-Sec. Stopwatch

Countdown Timer

12/14 Hr. Time Formats

The DW5600PK-1 and GMDS5610PK-4 will be available for purchase for $99 each at select Retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store on 10/8/2024. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration—to examine every aspect of the disease from prevention to metastasis. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join us in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will bring the end of breast cancer into focus. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

