G-SHOCK ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF THE LIMITED-EDITION MRGB2000JS1A "JURYOKU-MARU SAN"

With Only 110 Units Available in the US, the MRGB2000JS1A Embodies the Essence of Traditional Japanese Craftsmanship

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. announced the release of the MRGB2000JS1A, the latest addition to its prestigious G-SHOCK MR-G line, celebrating Japan's rich tradition of craftsmanship. With just 110 units available in the US, this exclusive timepiece is a rare collaboration between Casio and master artisans Teruhira Kamiyama and Nomura Mamoru, each celebrated for their exceptional craftsmanship in their respective fields.

MRGB2000JS1A

The MRGB2000JS1A showcases a range of premium materials and intricate design elements. The timepiece is constructed from recrystallized hybrid titanium with deep-layer hardening and Diamond-Like Carbon coating, ensuring exceptional strength and beauty. The dial features a "Tsukamaki" pattern, inspired by the traditional wrapping of a Japanese Katana sword handle, complemented by a mother-of-pearl in-dial to add a refined touch. The case is finished in a striking blue AIP with an "Ao Gai Nuri" texture, while the bracelet band, featured an ogai-nuri blue shell lacquer design to reveal a unique sparkle under UV light, completes the design.

The design of the MRGB2000JS1A is the result of a remarkable collaboration between Casio and two celebrated Japanese artisans. Teruhira Kamiyama, a rising star in modern Japanese swordsmithing, is renowned for his award-winning craftsmanship, including receiving the Chairman's Award in the Sword Making Section at the 2023 Craftsmen's Competition in Japan. His contributions to the MRGB2000JS1A include the intricate blade pattern and the special engraving "San," which pays homage to the artistry of traditional sword-making.

Mamoru Nomura, a "Traditional Master Craftsman" certified by the Japanese government in 2001, brings his expertise in the ancient "Raden" technique to the design. This delicate lacquer craft, using blue shellfish, is reflected in the intricate detailing that adorns the timepiece, highlighting the centuries-old traditions that influence its creation.

The timepiece is equipped with G-SHOCK's innovative technology including:

Shock-Resistant structure

Magnetic Resistant

200M Water Resistant

Water Resistant Tough Solar power

Bluetooth ® Smartphone Link

Dual Time

1/1-Sec Chronograph

Auto hand home position correction

LED light (Super Illuminator)

Date display and day indicator

The MRGB2000JS1A will be available for purchase for $8,000 at select jewelers, G-SHOCK.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store starting October 24, 2024. For more information about the new releases and the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

