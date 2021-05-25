G-SHOCK Collaborates with an American Icon, Budweiser on Limited-edition Timepiece

The new DW5600 model arrives in G-SHOCK's classic square shaped case with custom detailing that nods to both brands. Anheuser-Busch's iconic Eagle emblem is engraved on the watch's case back, while "Budweiser" is engraved on the band loop and its logo is printed in white across the red band. The EL Backlight features Budweiser's iconic bowtie logo.

To top off the inaugural partnership, the watch's collectable packaging has been designed to honor Budweiser's notable label and comes in a custom replica 25 ounce tall can, as well as a custom box that emulates a case of Budweiser beer.

The updated DW5600 model also boasts staple G-SHOCK functions and capabilities such as a Flash Alert and one-of-a-kind EL backlight to make the digital display easy-to-read at any time of day.

In addition to the introduction of this limited-edition timepiece, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive video and landing page which can be viewed HERE.

The new timepiece is equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance EL Backlight with Afterglow

Flash Alert

Multi-Function Alarm

1/100 second Stopwatch

Countdown Timer

12/24 Hr. formats

The DW5600BUD20 will retail for $200 and will be available for purchase exclusively at Bodega on May 26th, and at select U.S. G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com on May 27st.

This product is intended for purchase by persons of legal alcohol purchase and drinking age.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Budweiser

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States' first truly national beer brand – brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including "kraeusening" for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Jonathan Moll

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

[email protected]

[email protected]

Sue Vander Schans / Sofia Izurieta

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

www.casio.com

