G-SHOCK INTRODUCES NEW DIGITAL BASIC STEP TRACKER SERIES

A Blend of Performance and Style Formulated In brand new Thin G-SHOCK case

DOVER, N.J., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. proudly unveils its latest design innovation with sensor technology – the all-new Digital Basic GDB500 series. This groundbreaking series seamlessly combines sleek compact design with essential functionalities, including a step tracker and Bluetooth, elevating fitness tracking while maintaining an unparalleled sense of style.

The GDB500 series introduces a brand new case design, distinguished by its sleek and compact profile, complemented by an octagonal watch face that exudes modernity and sophistication. In a vibrant array of neon green, gray, black, and white color options, these four new timepieces seamlessly blend style with G-SHOCK's iconic durability for a cohesive new collection.

The GDB500 features an oblong, angular shape meticulously crafted to avoid interference with the back of the hand. Its digital LCD sports a three-tiered display layout, all housed within a lightweight and compact profile perfect for daily wear. With an adjustable band length ranging from 145 to 200 mm, it accommodates even slimmer wrists with ease, ensuring a comfortable and snug fit for all wearers to relish.

The new timepieces boast a shock-resistant construction that integrates the bezel, case, and band connectors. Unlike conventional designs where the case is shielded by the bezel and the band is attached directly, this innovative approach utilizes each component as a structural element. This not only reinforces G-SHOCK's iconic durability but also seamlessly incorporates its shapes and colors into the overall design aesthetic.

Featuring an integrated step tracker function, the new Basic Digital series comes equipped with a motion-sensing accelerometer to accurately count steps, displaying daily totals and progress against set targets.

Designed with a glass fiber-reinforced resin case, the GDB500 series ensures durability and shock resistance, making it ideal for everyday wear. Moreover, Bluetooth technology enables automatic time correction via smartphone, enhancing user convenience.

The four new timepieces come equipped with the following features:

Shock Resistant

200M Water Resistant

Water Resistant 2-Year Battery

Auto LED (Super Illuminator) Backlight

Dual Time

5 Daily Alarms

1/100 second stopwatch )

24 Hr Countdown Timer

Built-in Accelerometer for Steptracking

The GDB500-1, GDB500-7 ($120) and GDB500S-3, GDB500S-8 ($130) are now available for purchase at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

