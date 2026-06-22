G-SHOCK LAUNCHES THE CAMO AND GOLD SERIES, WHERE STREET STYLE MEETS ELEVATED DESIGN

Bold camouflage meets metallic gold accents across four G-SHOCK silhouettes

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., announces the launch of the new G-SHOCK Camo and Gold Series: a collection that takes one of street fashion's most enduring staples and elevates it with the bold and purposeful design G-SHOCK is known for. Featuring statement-making designs that stay true to the brand's legacy of absolute toughness, the collection blends streetwear influence with elevated styling for everyday wear.

G-SHOCK's Camo And Gold Series

The new series introduces updated takes on the GM6900CMG-3, GAV01CMG-3A, DW6900CMG-3, and GA700CMG-3A, each featuring a camouflage-inspired pattern paired with gold-tone dials and details that create a bold contrast against the dark resin construction. The collection draws inspiration from military utility aesthetics while incorporating premium metallic finishes for a more elevated, fashion-forward look.

Anchored by matte green and black tones, each model pairs G-SHOCK's signature durability with gold bezel accents and a dial that adds a refined edge without sacrificing toughness. A redesigned logo, updated feature indicators, and a negative LCD on select models give the collection a fresh, intentional look.

From the iconic front-button design of the 6900 line to the oversized case construction of the GA700, the collection unites some of G-SHOCK's most recognizable forms under one cohesive design story, delivering a look that moves effortlessly between streetwear and everyday wear.

The Camo and Gold Series include the following models: GM6900CMG-3 ($280), GAV01CMG-3A ($210), DW6900CMG-3 ($145), and GA700CMG-3A ($165).

Select models within the collection feature key G-SHOCK technologies including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Shock Release Hand (GAV01CMG only)

LED Light

World Time (GAV01CMG & GA700CMG only)

Stopwatch

Countdown Timer

5 Daily Alarms (GAV01CMG & GA700CMG only)

Multi-Function Alarm (DW6900CMG & GM6900CMG only)

10-Year Battery (GAV01 Only)

Full Auto Calendar

The G-SHOCK Camo and Gold Series is available today at gshock.com and at the G-SHOCK SoHo Store, as well as through select retailers nationwide.

For more information about G-SHOCK, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., markets and distributes Casio's portfolio of timepieces, electronic musical instruments, calculators, and education technology products throughout the United States. Guided by the corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio delivers innovative, reliable, and thoughtfully designed products that enrich everyday life. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

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SOURCE Casio America, Inc.