G-SHOCK Luxe Black Collection Elevates Monochrome Style

Premium all-black finishes and metallic detailing redefine iconic analog-digital references

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. announces the G-SHOCK Luxe Black Collection featuring the GA2100LXB-1A, GA2100LXB-1A9, GM2100LXB-1A, and GM2100LXB-1A9. The lineup brings premium black finishes and metallic accents to one of G-SHOCK's most recognizable silhouettes, pairing the brand's signature toughness with a refined, monochromatic sensibility.

Luxe Black

Each dial is micro-textured to absorb light and introduces high contrast into its design with newly developed slim hands and indexes. Vapor deposition on the glass gives the dial a restrained and fashion-forward feel. The all-black palette is lifted by subtle metallic details, making the collection equally at home in daily wear or a luxurious evening out.

Black ion-plated metal bezel (GM2100LXB only), textured detailing, polished accents, and a black resin strap work together to deliver a sophisticated look while maintaining the rugged DNA that has defined G-SHOCK for over four decades.

Each model in the collection offers distinct interpretations of the Luxe Black design language. The collection showcases silver-toned vapor-deposited hour markers that introduce a subtle metallic brilliance. The GA2100LXB-1A9 and GM2100LXB-9A elevate the look with rich gold-toned accents while the GM2100LXB-1A is highlighted uniformly by silver-toned details. Vapor deposition around the glass and carefully crafted inset dials add depth, dimension, and a sophisticated finish across the metal-bezel styles.

Key G-SHOCK technologies featured throughout the collection include:

Shock-resistant structure

200-meter water resistance

Hand shift feature

World time (48 cities)

1/100 th -second stopwatch

-second stopwatch Countdown timer

5 daily alarms

Double LED light (Super Illuminator)

The GA2100LXB-1A ($145), GA2100LXB-1A9 ($145), GM2100LXB-1A ($260), and GM2100LXB-1A9 ($260) are available now through G-SHOCK.com, the G-SHOCK SoHo Store, and select retailers nationwide.

For more information about G-SHOCK, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

Built from a mission by creator Mr. Ibe to create the unbreakable watch, G-SHOCK is the watch that brought the new concept of toughness to the timepiece. Since 1983, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve,

retaining its core shock-resistant structure while incorporating advanced technologies and striking designs.

MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

5WPR

[email protected]

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.