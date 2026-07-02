G-SHOCK Luxe Black Collection Elevates Monochrome Style

News provided byCasio America, Inc.
Jul 02, 2026, 12:39 ET
Premium all-black finishes and metallic detailing redefine iconic analog-digital references
JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. announces the G-SHOCK Luxe Black Collection featuring the GA2100LXB-1A, GA2100LXB-1A9, GM2100LXB-1A, and GM2100LXB-1A9. The lineup brings premium black finishes and metallic accents to one of G-SHOCK's most recognizable silhouettes, pairing the brand's signature toughness with a refined, monochromatic sensibility.
Each dial is micro-textured to absorb light and introduces high contrast into its design with newly developed slim hands and indexes. Vapor deposition on the glass gives the dial a restrained and fashion-forward feel. The all-black palette is lifted by subtle metallic details, making the collection equally at home in daily wear or a luxurious evening out.
Black ion-plated metal bezel (GM2100LXB only), textured detailing, polished accents, and a black resin strap work together to deliver a sophisticated look while maintaining the rugged DNA that has defined G-SHOCK for over four decades.
Each model in the collection offers distinct interpretations of the Luxe Black design language. The collection showcases silver-toned vapor-deposited hour markers that introduce a subtle metallic brilliance. The GA2100LXB-1A9 and GM2100LXB-9A elevate the look with rich gold-toned accents while the GM2100LXB-1A is highlighted uniformly by silver-toned details. Vapor deposition around the glass and carefully crafted inset dials add depth, dimension, and a sophisticated finish across the metal-bezel styles.
Key G-SHOCK technologies featured throughout the collection include:
- Shock-resistant structure
- 200-meter water resistance
- Hand shift feature
- World time (48 cities)
- 1/100th-second stopwatch
- Countdown timer
- 5 daily alarms
- Double LED light (Super Illuminator)
The GA2100LXB-1A ($145), GA2100LXB-1A9 ($145), GM2100LXB-1A ($260), and GM2100LXB-1A9 ($260) are available now through G-SHOCK.com, the G-SHOCK SoHo Store, and select retailers nationwide.
For more information about G-SHOCK, visit gshock.casio.com/us.
About G-SHOCK
Built from a mission by creator Mr. Ibe to create the unbreakable watch, G-SHOCK is the watch that brought the new concept of toughness to the timepiece. Since 1983, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve,
retaining its core shock-resistant structure while incorporating advanced technologies and striking designs.
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SOURCE Casio America, Inc.
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