G-SHOCK MARKS THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF MR-G WITH THE LIMITED-EDITION MRGBF1000EB FROGMAN

Inspired by the rare brinicle phenomenon found beneath polar seas, the commemorative timepiece combines master craftsmanship, premium materials, and professional-grade diving performance

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. celebrates the 30th anniversary of MR-G with the launch of the limited-edition MRGBF1000EB-1A FROGMAN. The commemorative timepiece pays tribute to three decades of horological craftsmanship, capable of withstanding extreme conditions while exemplifying meticulous attention to materials, construction, and finishes.

Since its debut in 1996, the MR-G line has represented the highest expression of G-SHOCK engineering, blending advanced technology, premium materials, and traditional Japanese craftsmanship. The new MRGBF1000EB-1A continues this legacy, drawing inspiration from the brinicle, or brine icicle, as its design theme. These rare downward-growing columns of ice form naturally beneath the ocean surface in the freezing-cold seawater of polar regions.

The MR-G 30th Anniversary FROGMAN is limited to only 800 timepieces worldwide. Each one showcases a unique, hand-crafted bezel made from COBARION®, an alloy approximately four times harder than pure titanium, while delivering a brilliant, platinum-like luster. The bezel's swirling facet cut surfaces are individually wrought by renowned Japanese gemstone artisan Kazuhito Komatsu, creating a striking play of light from every angle. Finished with scratch-resistant blue arc ion plating (AIP) and accented by a set of lab-grown blue sapphire in a 57-facet round brilliant cut, the case, including the bezel, is the centerpiece of the MR-G FROGMAN's bold and bespoke design.

As a tribute to the anniversary milestone, the caseback is engraved with the iconic FROGMAN diving frog character, along with "MR-G 30TH" wordmark, and a unique serial number identifying each piece as one of only 800 pieces worldwide.

The MRGBF1000EB-1A is built to meet the demands of serious divers and adventurers. Featuring ISO 200-meter diving water resistance, a screw-lock crown, and MR-G's advanced Clad Guard Structure, the watch delivers exceptional durability and protection against impacts. The case, crown, buttons, screws, and case back are all crafted from Ti64 titanium alloy, while a blue vapor-deposited sapphire crystal is press-fit into the screw-lock caseback and finished with a titanium carbide coating. Through the dedicated CASIO Watches smartphone app, owners can access tide information for approximately 3,300 locations worldwide and review detailed dive logs directly from their mobile device.

The timepiece is presented in a specially designed watch case developed in collaboration with the Japanese high-end luggage brand, Proteca. The case includes an interchangeable titanium bracelet with deep-layer hardening and titanium carbide coating for enhanced durability to complement dive adventures and more casual settings with the Dura–Soft strap that resists discoloration, dirt, and aging. A dedicated strap mounting tool is included, allowing owners to easily swap between the two options.

The limited-edition MRGBF1000EB-1A FROGMAN comes equipped with the following features:

ISO 200-meter diving water resistance





Bluetooth® smartphone connectivity





Tough Solar Power





Dual Time (27 Time zones)





Dive mode with high-visibility elapsed time display





Tide indicator and tide data support for approximately 3,300 locations worldwide





Dive log tracking and analysis via the CASIO Watches app





Three dual-coil motors for rapid hand movement

The MRGBF1000EB-1A FROGMAN is available starting today for $9,500 at the G-SHOCK SoHo Store, select jewelers, and online at gshock.com. Each individually numbered timepiece is presented in special commemorative packaging and includes both interchangeable bands and a dedicated band mounting tool.

For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About Cutting/polishing craftsman Komatsu Kazuhito

President of the Komatsu Cutting Factory. Known foremost for his Hana Shinju faceted pearls produced by applying cuts to the surfaces of genuine pearls using traditional diamond-cutting techniques. The first Japanese artisan awarded 1st prize in the U.S.-based "Gemmy" awards for gem-cutting in 2009. Also awarded the 3rd Monodzukuri Nippon Grand Award Prime Minister's Prize. One of the foremost Japanese artisans in this field, highly esteemed worldwide.

About G-SHOCK

Built from a mission by creator Mr. Ibe to create the unbreakable watch, G-SHOCK is the watch that brought the new concept of toughness to the timepiece. Since 1983, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, retaining its core shock-resistant structure while incorporating advanced technologies and striking designs.

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SOURCE Casio America, Inc.