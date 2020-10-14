G-SHOCK Unveils Additions To MT-G Series Featuring All-New Dual Core Guard Structure

The dual structure utilizes a carbon monocoque case that is surrounded by a metal frame, giving the watch a refined metal look when viewed straight on and from the sides. This new structure achieves a watch with more visible metal while retaining the popular mid-sized case.

The MTGB2000D-1A model features a black bezel and dial with a layered-composite band made with a higher proportion of fine resin, paired with metal parts and is about 15% lighter than previous models, while the MTGB2000B-1A2 features a black dial with blue accents, and a complementary blue bezel with a soft urethane band for enhanced wearability and optimum fit. Both models utilize sappire glass with non-reflective coating to the inner glass for clarity and undergo rough polishing to their beveled edges for a mirror finish.

Boasting the utmost functionality, these models are the first in the MT-G series to be equipped with three dual coil motors for swift operation of the hands and receive radio wave time-calibration signals to instantaneously adjust the time when paired with a smartphone using the dedicated G-SHOCK Connected App. Other notable features include Triple G Resist (Shock, Vibration, and Centrifugal Force Resistance) to ensure toughness and automatic time adjustment to the local time zone when crossing zones.

As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

Both of these models also come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

200M Water Resistance

Shock Resistance

Triple G Resist

Radio Wave Reception

Tough Solar Power System

Bluetooth ® low energy

low energy Daily Alarm

Automatic Time Adjustment

Full Auto LED (Super LED)

Stopwatch (24Hr)

World Time (27 Time Zones, DST)

Countdown Timer (24Hr)

Full Auto Calendar

The MTGB2000B-1A2 will retail for $950 and the MTGB2000D-1A will retail for $1,000 and will be available for purchase starting this November at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com.

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home



