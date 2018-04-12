G-SHOCK Unveils Latest Men's Limited Edition 35th Anniversary Original Color Collection

Each model within the collection boasts timeless, vintage-inspired case design that nods to G-SHOCK's longstanding brand heritage, as well as a gold buckle and a band loop engraved with stars to signify the 35th anniversary. The timepieces also feature the official G-SHOCK 35th anniversary logo, designed by artist Eric Haze, engraved on the case back.

Incorporating the original stainless steel screw back case and brick pattern around the display, the DW5035D alludes to the very first G-SHOCK model, while the DW5735D is based on the DW5700 – an early G-SHOCK timepiece best known for its round case with a digital liquid crystal display. Designed specifically for divers with ISO 200M water resistance, the GF8235D model draws inspiration from the second generation FROGMAN and includes premium features such as self-charging capabilities, a full auto LED light, a tide and moon graph and 10 log data memory.

Each model also comes equipped with legendary G-SHOCK technology of 200M water resistance and shock resistance, as well as an EL Backlight, multiple daily alarms, stopwatch and countdown timer and 12/24 hour formats.

The DW5035D-1B, DW5735D-1B, and GF8235D-1B, with case sizes of 42.8mm, 45.4mm, and 50.3mm respectively, will retail for $200 and $500 and will be available for purchase beginning in May 2018 at standard G-SHOCK retailers, including Macy's, shopcasio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho Store.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home

