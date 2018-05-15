G-SHOCK Unveils New G-STEEL Street Utility Collection

Outfitted in military-influenced colorways of black (GSTS130BC-1A) and green (GSTS130BC-1A3), the G-STEEL Street Utility Collection also features a premium bezel design, reminiscent of the knurled grip of an instrument or tool. The new collection of men's watches offers unique style without compromising G-SHOCK toughness.

The G-STEEL Street Utility collection features include:

Tough Solar Power

Layered guard structure

200M water resistance and shock resistance

water resistance and shock resistance Full auto double LED light

Neo-brite luminous hands

World time (in 31 time zones and 48 cities + UTC)

Multiple daily alarms

Stopwatch and countdown timer

12/24 hour formats

52.4mm case

The GSTS130BC-1A and GSTS130BC-1A3 will retail for $350 and is available now at standard G-SHOCK retailers, including select jewelers, Macy's, shopcasio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho Store.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home

