G-SHOCK Unveils New Series Of Semi-Transparent Timepieces

Each timepiece in the new Transparent Pack is built using semi-transparent resin parts, which offers a sleek and eye-catching update to the original models. In terms of design on the gray series, the GA2000SKE-8A features a tough Carbon Core Guard Case with a Super Illuminator Double LED light, while the GA900SKE-8A features a 7-year battery and the GA110SKE-8A magnetic resistance. All three models come equipped with digital-analog capabilities.

For the Transparent White series, these watches uphold the premium design and technical features found on their base models. The DW5600SKE-7 sports G-SHOCK's popular square case and EL backlight for enhanced readability, while the GA700SKE-7A features a bold front-button design and GA2100SKE-7A an octagonal bezel. Both feature a Super LED light.

As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page taking consumers through the collection, which can be viewed here.

The new models also come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance LED Light (Super Illuminator Double LED on the GA2000SKE-8A)

Daily Alarm(s)

Stopwatch

Countdown Timer (24Hr)

Full Auto Calendar (to year 2099)

World Time: 29-31Time Zones / 27Cities + UTC (Except DW5600SKE-7 model)

The GA2000SKE-8A, GA900SKE-8A, and GA110SKE-8A each retail for $130, while the DW5600SKE-7, GA2100SKE-7A and GA700SKE-7A each retail for $110. All models will be available for pre-order on Friday, February 12 and for purchase starting on Monday, February 15 at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Jonathan Moll

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

[email protected]

[email protected]

Sue Vander Schans / Sofia Izurieta

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.casio.com

