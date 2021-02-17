G-SHOCK Unveils New, Two-Toned Colorway For Premium G-STEEL Collection

The GSTB100GC-1A also comes equipped with premium design features such as a highly scratch resistant black IP (ion plated) bezel with gold IP buttons and buckle to match the timepiece's elevated gold accents.

As for functions, the watch is equipped with G-SHOCK's most up-to-date features including solar-powered charging capabilities, a super LED light and Neo-Brite luminous hands for maximum visibility. The timepiece also boasts Bluetooth low energy technology to pair with smart phones via the G-SHOCK Connected App, offering connectivity, automatic time adjustment, and more alongside absolute toughness.

As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page and video taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The updated G-STEEL model comes equipped with additional G-SHOCK technology including:

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Shock Resistance

Tough Solar Power

World time/Dual time display

1/1 Sec. Stopwatch

Countdown Timer

Daily Alarm

Date Display

Full Auto Calendar

The GSTB100GC-1A will retail for $420 and will be available for purchase end of February at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

