G-SHOCK Unveils Slimmest-Ever G-STEEL Watch At 12.9mm

The GSTB400-1A's slim case is made possible by the thinning of the parts that make up the inner module, without sacrificing any of its technical functions. It features a multilayer vapor deposition-treated dial for an enhanced metallic texture. The top bezel has been given five different finishes, while the middle bezel has been given four different finishes, which creates an elegant effect and changes the appearance of the texture of the metal depending on the viewing angle.

As for technical features, the watch is equipped with G-SHOCK's most up-to-date functions including Tough Solar Power, Bluetooth® technology to pair with smart phones via the G-SHOCK Connected App, that enables automatic time adjustment, phone finder, more than 300-city world time and more alongside absolute toughness.

As part of the release G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The updated G-STEEL model comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Shock Resistance

Tough Solar Power

Super Illuminator Double LED Light

World Time (38 Time Zones (38 cities + UTC)

Dual time display

1/1 Sec. Timer

1/100 th Sec. Stopwatch

Sec. Stopwatch 5 Daily Alarms

Hand Retract Function

Full Auto Calendar

The GSTB400-1A will retail for $320 and will be available for purchase mid-May at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Jonathan Moll

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

[email protected]

[email protected]

Sue Vander Schans / Sofia Izurieta

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

www.casio.com

